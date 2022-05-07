Amanda Owen has delighted Our Yorkshire Farm fans with an adorable Instagram update featuring some of her children.

Mum-of-nine Amanda, husband Clive and their brood have been kept very busy recently with lambing season.

But as the weather and the landscape continues to change, so do the priorities at Ravenseat.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t change how fans feel about the farming family.

Indeed, many Instagram users have all been saying the same thing about the Owen children getting stuck in.

Amanda Owen and husband Clive Owen should never run out of help on the farm with all their children! (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Amanda Owen children

The TV shepherdess showed three of her daughters taking after her in her latest Insta update.

She shared seven snaps of the kids feeding and tending to lambs, with youngest Clemmie also getting involved.

Amanda captioned the images: “Quietening down on the lambing front and the land is finally greening up but it’s still rather cold.

“More time spent now dealing with post natal sheep issues. Top ups of milk required for a few lambs.”

Spring has sprung and Amanda’s kids have been feeding lambs (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Devoted followers of Amanda’s feed will have seen how the Owens come together to get tasks completed before now.

But this particular set of images – featuring the children wearing colourful bonnets – seemed to especially melt the hearts of fans.

And there was no doubting how much commenters love to see the kids taking after their mum and dad.

Our Yorkshire Farm news

Followers were clearly impressed by the girls’ techniques as they helped rear the lambs.

“These kids are amazing,” gushed one commenter.

“Love seeing the children with the animals. They’re all naturals,” agreed another.

Loving all the wee shepherdesses.

A third put it: “Love your girls natural relationship with the lambs.”

And a fourth thrilled: “Loving all the wee shepherdesses.”

That thought was also echoed by another commenter, who wrote: “Cute shepherdesses.”

Fans also reckoned the children looked particularly adorable in their get up.

“Lovely collection of hats your girls have,” one person remarked, highlighting the girls’ woolly bonnets.

“Love their warm hats!” added someone else.

Some Insta users also noted some natty matching of accessories!

“Clem doing it all with a handbag lol,” chuckled one observant fan.

And another chipped in: “Love Clemmie’s matching outfit, including handbag, for sheep tending!”

