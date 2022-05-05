Our Yorkshire Farm ‘set for major shake up as Amanda and Clive Owen to renovate home’

Our Yorkshire Farm is reporedly set for a major shake-up, as Amanda Owen and her husband Clive prepare to get started on some massive renovations.

The Channel 5 stars have finally received planning permission to turn their derelict cottage into a two-bedroom home, according to reports.

Amanda and Clive finally have planning permission (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Our Yorkshire Farm set for shake-up

Back in 2020, Amanda, 47, and her husband Clive purchased High Smithy Holme.

High Smithy Holme is a remote, derelict farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker.

The cottage isn’t far at all from their now-famous sheep farm – Ravenseat.

The cottage dates back to the early 18th century. It had been empty for over 60 years before Amanda and Clive bought it.

However, now two years later, they’ve reportedly finally received permission to start turning the cottage into a tw0-bedroom home.

Clive and Amanda will reportedly begin doing up the derelict cottage now (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

Our Yorkshire Farm renovations

The couple’s renovations will begin after The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authorities’ planning officers apparently gave them permission.

According to the Daily Star, it was the officers who recommended their application for approval.

They commented that it struck a “good balance” between conserving the building’s historic character and the requirements of modern living.

Meanwhile, they also said that they were supportive of the farm being brought back to life after over 60 years of silence.

However, some conditions were imposed on the derelict property.

Some conditions imposed on the property, however (Credit: Channel 5 / YouTube)

One of the conditions that Amanda and Clive will apparently have to abide by is installation of bat boxes.

These bat boxes – which encourage bats into the area – must be installed on sycamore trees on the grounds.

The Daily Star also revealed floor plans for the home.

The derelict cottage contains a kitchen, a living room, a lounge, a hall, and stairs.

In addition, there is also a shower room and a utility, as well as two bedrooms upstairs.

However, the property only has two bedrooms, meaning it will be unsuitable place for the family of 11 to live.

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda and Clive for comment.

