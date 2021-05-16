Amanda Holden took to Instagram last night to reveal her racy dress for BBC’s I Can See Your Voice.

The star, who is a judge on the BBC One entertainment show, sported a black see-through mesh dress with a pair of nude heels.

The Temperley London’s Crossbone Lattice Dress features a high neck and sheer long sleeves, with a flared midi skirt.

Amanda Holden stunned in a black see-through dress (Credit: BBC/Photographer: Tom Dymond)

What did Amanda Holden wear for I Can See Your Voice?

The gown also had golden crystals drip from the neckline to the hem.

Amanda wrote on Instagram: “I Can See Your Voice back on BBC1 and @bbciplayer at 7:40pm tonight with @mcguinness.paddy, @jimmycarr and @alisonhammond55!

“Thank you all for watching each week, it’s become a huge success thanks to you all!!”

Fans loved Amanda’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say on Instagram?

Fans were divided over the dress, with some people not liking it.

One wrote: “Terrible dress.”

Another said: “I can see your pants…”

A third added: “I can see your voice… I can see your underwear! AGAIN.”

Some people weren’t keen on Amanda’s dress (Credit: BBC)

However, others loved the racy number and couldn’t get enough of it.

One gushed: “Watched the show and wow you looked gorgeous.”

Another commented: “Amanda you looked absolutely stunning!! As always.”

One said: “This dress is amazing. You always look so good.”

Alan Carr make a joke about Amanda’s outfits (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, during last night’s edition of Epic Gameshow, host Alan Carr couldn’t resist poking fun at Amanda’s outfits.

Amanda usually sparked a lot of reaction for her racy outfits on Britain’s Got Talent.

Some even left viewers complaining to Ofcom as they were branded ‘inappropriate’ for the ITV family show.

While introducing the cast on his ITV programme, Alan said: “Evening guys! Yes the tightest outfits seen on TV since…

“Well… pretty much anything Amanda Holden’s ever worn.”

Cheeky!

Amanda has previously addressed the backlash she’s received over some of her outfits.

She told OK! magazine in 2019: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!

“I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing. My children don’t bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes.”

