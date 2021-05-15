Amanda Holden has wowed Instagram fans by posing in a backless jumpsuit while taking control of filming.

The star, 50, was snapped backstage on a mystery set while playing around with a camera.

Amanda is wearing a black all-in-one with long sleeves, wide-legged trousers trousers and high heels in the picture.

The giant cutout in the back adds some serious glam to her outfit, with her loosely-curled hair hanging over it.

Amanda shared the picture with her 1.7 million fans on Instagram.

But ever the tease, the star did not reveal exactly what she was filming.

Instead, Amanda simply captioned her sizzling photo: “Shooting into the weekend.”

What did Instagram fans say about Amanda Holden?

The mum-of-two’s followers have gone wild for the new snap, with many using a fire emoji to comment.

One also mused: “Glad to see the back.. of the week. What ARE you up to missus?”

Amanda has landed a new telly deal with C4 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Another added: “You’re bringing sexy back.”

A third made a play on Amanda’s Instagram handle, which is @noholdenback.

The fan wrote: “Think that’s ‘no back Holden’ in that!”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Amanda has landed a new TV deal with Channel 4.

The top-secret signing will see her front her own, yet-to-be-revealed series. Could this picture be a sneak peek…?

‘Bounce back’

Amanda, who has two daughters with husband Chris, turned 50 in February and is looking more glamorous than ever.

The star, who is currently on screens as a judge on BBC’s I Can See Your Voice, credits collagen products for her youthful appearance.

This week, Amanda told her followers: “Collagen products have been my go to beauty essentials for many years.

“As we age our natural collagen levels start to deplete, as it does our skin and body begins to lose its ability to bounce back.”

The star says collagen drinks keep her looking young (Credit: BBC)

The Heart FM Breakfast Show star has even become a brand ambassador for a beauty company that produces collagen drinks.

Amanda has gushed about how much she enjoys the products, which she claims taste like Pornstar Martinis.

One fan commented: “Something is definitely working you look amazing and seem to get younger each year.”

However, another told her: “You don’t look as though you need it. Heavenly body.”

