BGT star Amanda Holden came in for horrific trolling over her appearance as Britain’s Got Talent aired last night (Saturday April 23).

Judge Amanda lined up with fellow panel figures Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to assess the acts on display.

But some social media users felt aspects of Amanda’s appearance were also suitable for assessment.

And many of them mocked her cruelly on Twitter, with some barging across the boundaries of fair comment to take vile potshots.

What was tweeted about Amanda Holden’s appearance on BGT?

The majority of unpleasant tweets aimed at Amanda were seemingly intended to be humorous but tended to fail in that regard.

That meant several people who thought they were being entertaining were performing as abusive trolls.

But not everyone seemed to set out to shock – and Amanda even pre-empted some jibes on her Instagram before last night’s episode aired.

Tweets about Amanda’s lips

Among other unpleasant claims, some fans speculated about Amanda’s lips.

Some suggested their appearance might prevent her from managing to speak.

Amanda has previously opened up about using Botox – and in 2009 indicated she would refrain from using it again.

However, some viewers wondered whether that may still be the case.

“Has Amanda done something to her lips? #BGT,” one Twitter user enquired.

Has Amanda done something to her lips?

“#BGT what on Earth has Amanda Holden done to her lips?” pondered another.

A third added a chuckling emoji to their post as they commented: “Amanda’s lips #BGT.”

And someone else speculated, taking their cue from other claims online: “Oh dear Amanda please stop with the Botox not a good look.

“Surely if we’re all commenting then her husband, family or friends should be kind and tell her ‘too much’! #BGT.”

The owner of Amanda Holdens dress waiting in the wings ready for when she returns it #bgt #BritainsGotTalent

Tweets about Amanda’s dress

Elsewhere, some Twitter users slammed what Amanda was wearing in a few of the audition scenes that aired.

“Amanda is looking like a Barbie doll in her pink dress lol #BGT,” one person tweeted.

But Amanda also made a similar gag on her Instagram Stories by referring to herself and Simon as ‘Barbie and Ken’.

Getting the joke in first! (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the outpouring of hateful tweets in some corners of the internet, not everyone making their point known about Amanda’s appearance was negative.

One fan gushed: “Amanda is so pretty #BGT.”

And another agreed: “Amanda Holden looks fabulous for 50 #BGT.”

Britain’s Got Talent next airs on ITV on Saturday April 30 at 8pm.

