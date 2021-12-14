Amanda Holden has paid tribute to former BGT star David J Watson.

The TV star, 50, expressed her sadness over David’s tragic death on Instagram.

The 62-year-old from Altrincham, Cheshire, passed away last week.

As a result, Amanda took to social media to share a tribute to the beloved ITV star, who had entertained the judges and viewers multiple times.

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to BGT star David J Watson (Credit: Splashnews)

What happened to BGT star David Watson?

Concerns were raised when the retired NHS worker’s family were unable to get in touch with him. Police entered his home, where they found David’s body.

David had become a loved part of Britain’s Got Talent after auditioning a whopping 12 times.

Read more: David Walliams admits he ‘wouldn’t bet’ his house on BGT returning in January

Amanda told fans on Instagram Stories that David will be missed.

“So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away,” she wrote.

“He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport on @bgt. We will miss him.”

Presenters Ant and Dec also shared their feelings about his passing.

They told their followers that their thoughts are with David’s friends and family at this time.

So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us. All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/YEeAW6f48w — antanddec (@antanddec) December 14, 2021

Read more: Amanda Holden delights Instagram as she dresses as sexy air hostess

When did David appear on BGT?

BGT star David first appeared on the show all the way back in 2008.

His first audition involved him doing a series of impressions that included the likes of Tony Blair and William Hague.

David J Watson has tragically passed away (Credit: ITV)

David then auditioned every year since 2013, and at one point even made it to the second round. However, he sadly never made it all the way to the live shows.

He loved the reaction he got from viewers and previously confessed he felt “honoured” by the love he gets.

“I just love being on the show. To be on TV is very good because I get recognised in the Trafford Centre and people ask me for a selfie – I feel pretty honoured about it,” he told Manchester Evening News.

He also teased that Simon Cowell is much lovelier than he seems on television.

“Most people are usually Mr Nice Guy on TV but off-set, they’re nasty. I’ve met Simon off-screen and he’s a very charming man, he’s always been very nice to me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.