David Walliams issues update on Britain’s Got Talent and says he ‘wouldn’t bet’ on its return

Today on This Morning, David Walliams said that he “wouldn’t bet his house” on a Britain’s Got Talent return in 2022.

David, 50, provided the update and confirmed it would be coming back.

Perhaps.

What did David Walliams say about Britain’s Got Talent?

Speaking to hosts Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes, David said the status of the ITV talent show is up in the air.

Rochelle said: “I have to tell you we really miss BGT in our house.

“So you are back. You’re back in January…”

“Yes, we’re back,” he replied. “The plan is we’re back in January. All of us are back – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and the other one.

“We’re back with Ant and Dec, and we’re meant to be doing the show.

“But obviously, it is an unpredictable world, isn’t it? So, y’know, I wouldn’t bet my house on it. But hopefully…”

Why was BGT cancelled this year?

David’s update follows the cancellation of the series earlier in the year because of Covid.

In a statement at the time, ITV said: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience…

“… the decision has been made to – unfortunately – move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.”

It continued: “Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.”

When did BGT last appear on our screens?

The last time BGT appeared on our screens – in the summer and autumn of 2020 – it became one of the most controversial in its history.

Dance troupe and former winners, Diversity, sparked over 20,000 complaints to Ofcom.

During a powerful and moving routine, the group – led by Ashley Banjo – referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.

It moved many to tears, including judge Alesha Dixon.

However, thousands complained that it wasn’t appropriate.