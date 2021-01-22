Amanda Holden has delighted her Instagram followers, as she dressed up in a sexy air hostess outfit today (January 22).

Despite current travel restrictions, the 49-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a snap from inside a mock plane in a red cabin crew outfit.

However, the radio star was in fact posing in the Heart FM offices.

Amanda Holden dressed as a sexy air hostess on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

In the clip, Amanda dramatically flipped her hair while wearing the figure-hugging outfit.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching red heels and lipstick.

Quite ‘frankly’ fly me ANYWHERE!

Meanwhile, as she walked the length of the mock place, Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon could be heard in the background.

Alongside the video, Amanda added: “Quite ‘frankly’ fly me ANYWHERE! @thisisheart.”

And the post didn’t go unnoticed by the star’s celebrity pals.

Heart FM co-star Ashley Roberts quickly commented: “Serve it up sister.”

Love Island’s Laura Anderson shared: “You’re a pro!”

Meanwhile, Jenni Falconer added: “Hell yeah!”

The Britain’s Got Talent host delighted fans with the fun clip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Despite appearing in a plane on social media, Amanda was recently forced to cancel her family holiday.

Opening up about the decision, the star slammed the government for its “senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders”.

She complained: “I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay… it was hard. But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family.

“WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for COVID for people coming into our country??”

Amanda appeared in a mock aeroplane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Amanda been up to?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the BGT star treated fans to a gorgeous photo of her daughter Lexi on her 15th birthday.

In the photo, Lexi was seen looking into the distance as she rested her chin in her hand.

In addition, Amanda wrote: “I cannot believe our baby is 15 today. Mummy and Daddy love you so much Lexi – you kind, funny, hardworking girl. We couldn’t be more proud.”

However, some fans believed the youngster looked like a “young Holly Willoughby”.

