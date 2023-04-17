Alison Hammond ‘dealt huge blow alongside This Morning regular’ following stint on show

Alison Hammond has reportedly been dealt a blow alongside a This Morning star following her stint on the hit ITV show.

The 48-year-old telly legend is a regular on This Morning — having first appeared on the show way back way in 2002. Since then, she’s gone from strength to strength and recently, she was unveiled as the new GBBO co-host.

She recently finished a stint hosting over the Easter holidays with co-star Dermot O’Leary.

But now, according to an insider, Alison was set to co-host a reboot series of a classic quiz show. But apparently, the series has been axed

BBC cancels reboot quiz show with This Morning star Alison Hammond?

It is believed Alison and This Morning star Vernon Kay were set to present a comeback version of Friends Like These.

Bosses felt it wasn’t the right time.

The show originally aired in 1999 and was hosted by Ant and Dec. It saw two teams of best friends compete over a series of challenges for the chance to win a dream holiday. It ran up until 2003 on the BBC, after Ian Wright took over as host in 2001. But Alison and Vernon, who apparently shot a pilot last month, won’t be going ahead with the show after bosses reportedly cancelled the series.

Bosses say it’s ‘no reflection’ on Alison

“Bringing back Friends Like These seemed a no-brainer but bosses felt it wasn’t the right time, as the light entertainment schedule is just so packed,” a TV insider told The Sun. “It’s no reflection on either Alison or Vernon, who did a sterling job as hosts. There’s hope it could be reignited further down the line.”

BBC declined to comment. ED! has contacted reps for Alison and Vernon for comment.

It seems neither Alison nor Vernon will be left short of work though. The Brummie star has landed a role hosting the GBBO. Meanwhile, Vernon has taken over Ken Bruce’s slot on BBC Radio 2.

Alison Hammond on GBBO

Alison was revealed to be co-presenting the next series of The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding last month. She will be replacing Matt Lucas on the hit Channel 4 show.

Taking to their social media account, the Channel 4 series announced: “BAKING NEWS. We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO.”

