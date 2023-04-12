This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints over Alison Hammond’s remarks on air

Alison Hammond has sparked Ofcom complaints over her theatre remarks on This Morning last week.

The 48-year-old telly legend sparked backlash over her comments, which she said on last Wednesday’s edition of the daytime show (April 5). Alison, co-host Dermot O’Leary, Vanessa Feltz and Nick Ferrari were discussing singing in the theatre.

The discussion started following the news that a theatre in Manchester had stopped audiences from singing along to Whitney Houston’s songs during The Bodyguard musical. But Alison’s comment on This Morning about the matter soon caused an uproar across the nation and from many theatre performers. And now, the remark has been slapped with complaints.

Alison Hammond theatre comments hit with Ofcom complains

During the debate, Alison said: “I’d be devastated! I wouldn’t even go to that production now.” Vanessa then said: “Isn’t the whole point of going to a musical is singing along to all the bits you know? Isn’t that what everybody does? And very, very loudly while eating an ice cream?”

However, her remark didn’t sit right with some people who were left fuming and raged to broadcast regulator Ofcom. As a result, the show has been slapped with 66 complaints.

Alison Hammond’s statement

Alison herself addressed her recent comments as well as an incident at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. In response to the public outcry, Alison later issued a grovelling apology. She told fans on Twitter and Instagram that she was “truly sorry” about her comments.

Dermot, meanwhile, was widely slammed for his reaction to the furore. He said in an Instagram statement: “Could I politely urge anyone passing judgement on the clip to watch the whole interview… as I was actually arguing AGAINST people singing too loudly in theatres.”

But fans didn’t seem thrilled with what he had to say either. Many found fault with Dermot’s suggestion that his comments had been taken out of context.

“You argued against people singing ‘too loudly’? Are you sure you are being misrepresented in this?” asked one follower. Someone else tweeted: “Weird take, and a disappointing read if I’m honest. People, don’t sing at all, at ANY volume when you’re watching musicals, unless it’s been okayed by the production.”

Another person said: “Considering the statement Alison released, this is in very poor taste. Regardless of whether you argued for or against, you participated in mocking theatre.”

