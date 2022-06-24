This Morning host Alison Hammond was left in tears during an emotional segment on the show today (Friday, June 24).

The 47-year-old began to cry after a performance of My Fair Lady on today’s show.

Alison got teary-eyed watching the performance (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond in tears This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, the cast of the new My Fair Lady stage show appeared on the programme.

The cast, led by black actress Amara Okereke, performed one of the songs on the show. It was during this performance that Alison got a little emotional.

“I’m so emotional, I can’t believe how emotional I am watching that,” she gushed after the performance.

“Seeing a black woman in that role which I’ve watched since I was a child. Never thought I would ever see anything like that so it’s such a gift, you don’t realise,” she continued.

“Doing that role and the representation and what it means to people like me. It’s wonderful. Such a beautiful performance.”

Wiping away tears, she then said: “Oh gosh! You carry on.”

Alison’s tears set some viewers off too (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to react to the performance – and Alison’s tears.

“Alison’s got me crying, lads THAT is why representation is so important,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alison Hammond is just a beautiful woman inside and out,” another wrote.

“I flipping love My Fair Lady,” a third said.

“Oh I like My Fair Lady,” another said.

ITV denied the pair were feuding (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues statement on Alison and Dermot ‘feud’

Alison’s tears on This Morning come just days after ITV issued a statement on claims of a ‘feud’ between her and her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Rumours of a feud between the duo have been abound for a while.

However, ITV was quick to shut the rumours down last week with a statement.

“Despite the challenges of starting their on-screen partnership during a pandemic, Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success,” they said.

“Since the pandemic ended, the pair are now able to enjoy socialising together post the show and have enjoyed spending time with each other’s families too.”

Alison and Dermot have previously confessed that there were “teething issues” when they first started hosting together. However, these seem to be a thing of the past now.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

