Alison Hammond vows to ‘get through this’ as she reveals health battle on This Morning

Alison Hammond revealed that she hasn’t been feeling her best ahead of her appearance on This Morning.

The TV star co-hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary today as they both discussed the latest news. However, before they could introduce what they had in store on the show, Alison opened up about her health battle as she admitted that she’s been feeling ‘different’.

This Morning host Alison Hammond claimed that she ‘didn’t feel too well’ when she woke up today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond reveals health issue on This Morning

Alison issued a health update to viewers on the show today as she claimed that she ‘didn’t feel too well’ when she woke up this morning. The presenter revealed that she has been suffering from ‘runny eyes’ and ‘nose’ as her hay fever had kicked in.

When Dermot asked: “How are you feeling?”, Alison replied: “Oh hay fever kicked in today.”

But Alison shared that she was going to push through and continue to host the show as she vowed ‘to get through this’.

She continued: “Is anyone else at home feeling that hay fever vibe? I think it’s tree pollen… apparently. So yeah, I’ve got a lot of hay fever going. But we’re going to get through this together.”

Dermot then added that it’s odd how quickly Alison got the symptoms. She then said: “Yeah it was this morning when I woke up. I felt different.”

The This Morning host then explained her symptoms for the allergy saying: “I had runny eyes, you know, the nose thing. I didn’t feel too well.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be back presenting This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

Alison has been filling in for Phillip Schofield during his absence this week, as he’s been off to speak at his brother’s trial.

Phillip’s brother Timothy has been on trial as he faces charges of sexual offences against a teenager.

Is anyone else at home feeling that hay fever vibe?

The 54-year-old allegedly had an ‘obsessive sexual interest’ in the teen between 2016 and 2019. In a written statement read out in court, Phillip said his brother reportedly confessed to him about the alleged abuse, claiming that he told him at the presenter’s home after dinner.

Alison and Dermot are also set to be back hosting the show next week while Holly and Phil take a two-week long Easter break.

