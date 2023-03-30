This Morning presenter shake-up as Holly Willoughby takes break amid Phillip Schofield’s absence

On This Morning today, the show confirmed it will be facing a huge presenting shake-up as Holly Willoughby announces a break.

The 42-year-old beauty is an OG on the hit ITV show – having first appeared back in 2009.

Since then, she’s won the hearts of the nation thanks to her on-screen, and off-screen, relationship with presenting pal Phillip Schofield.

However, it appears that today’s instalment of the show was Holly’s last, as she is not returning for next week’s antics.

This Morning today: Holly ‘replaced’ next week

During today’s show (March 30) Holly was joined by Joel Dommett – who was filling in for Phil following his continuing absence from the show.

What’s more, the programme wasn’t short of laughs. The pair spoke to a pet psychic and even rubbed shoulders with royalty, Sarah Ferguson.

However, during an ad-break, it was revealed that next week’s hosting line-up is going to look a lot different.

Alison back next week on This Morning

The voiceover revealed that Succession star and Scottish actor Brian Cox would be making an appearance on the sofa next Monday (April 3).

But instead of Holly and Phil, who usually front the show Monday to Thursday, it’s going to be ITV favourite Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

This is because of the upcoming Easter Break.

Brother of Phillip Schofield currently on trial

The latest This Morning shake-up follows Phil’s nearly-week-long absence from the show.

This is because his brother is currently on trial as he faces seven charges of sexual offences against a teenager.

Timothy Schofield, 54, allegedly had an obsessive sexual interest in the teen.

The alleged abuse took place between 2016 and 2019.

Timothy, who has worked as a police IT technician, is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He has also been accused of having performed sex acts in front of the victim.

Phillip Schofield speaks out at trial of his brother

Yesterday it was reported that Phillip had spoken at his brother’s trial.

In a written statement, Phillip spoke about when his brother told him about the alleged abuse.

Timothy allegedly told Phillip about the abuse at the star’s home after dinner.

