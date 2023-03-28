Judge’s warning over Phillip Schofield’s brother as he’s accused of ‘sexual acts with teenage boy’

In Phillip Schofield news, the jury in the trial of his brother Timothy have been advised regarding Phillip‘s celebrity status.

Timothy Schofield, 54, faces 11 charges of sexual offences against a schoolboy.

The offences were allegedly committed over three years from October 2016.

Mr Schofield, This Morning presenter Phillip’s younger sibling, is standing trial at Exeter Crown Court. He denies all 11 counts.

The brother of Phillip Schofield is standing trial at Exeter Crown Court (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Phillip Schofield news: Brother on trial

It is is alleged Timothy Schofield had an “obsessive sexual interest” in the teenager.

Additionally, prosecutors claim the defendant travelled to the home of his TV personality relative and confessed some of his crimes.

The defendant, who has worked as a police IT technician, is accused of causing the boy to watch sex acts and engage in sex acts.

He also allegedly performed sex acts in front of the accuser.

Prosecutor Robin Shellard told the jury: “This is a case about the obsessive sexual interest of Timothy Schofield in [his alleged victim] and the subsequent sexual abuse of that teenage boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

‘No relevance at all’

Phillip, 60, gave a statement to police which forms part of the case against his brother, the court was told.

However, the judge has asked the jury to ignore any possible distractions linked to the Dancing On Ice host’s fame.

His brother is Phillip Schofield, and he happens to be the well-known television personality.

Judge Mrs Justice Johannah Cutts said of the defendant: “His brother is Phillip Schofield, and he happens to be the well-known television personality.

“I say ”happens to be” as that fact has no relevance at all in this case.”

The judge warned the jury in the trial of Phillip Schofield’s brother (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Timothy Schofield, of Bath in Somerset, was arrested on December 3 2021. Police also raided his home.

The court was told electronic devices where browsing history showed searches for ‘young teen box set’ and ‘gay teen porn torrents’ were seized.

Additionally, he is alleged to have possessed images of “teenage boys in sexualised poses” among 30 indecent images of children.

The trial is expected to last a week.

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield, ITV and This Morning for comment.

Read more: This Morning viewers fume over Holly Willoughby’s Phillip Schofield announcement

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.