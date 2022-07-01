Alison Hammond gushed over her son Aiden for passing his driving test recently and she opened up about the achievement on This Morning today.

The presenter, 47, shared the news of Aiden passing his test on her Instagram earlier this week.

On Friday’s This Morning, Alison was asked about her son’s achievement by her co-star Dermot O’Leary.

Alison’s son Aiden has passed his driving test this week (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about Aiden, Dermot said: “Passed his driving test this week…”

Alison gushed: “He did pass his driving test! He’s really, really chuffed.”

However, she added: “But I’ve got another set of worries now so when he’s out I’m very very nervous.”

Alison had announced that her son had passed his driving test earlier this week.

She shared a photo of Aiden holding up his ‘L’ plate while sitting on the bonnet of a red Mini Cooper.

Alison wrote: “Proud parent moment!!! He passed, well done Aidan.

“Your independence starts now.”

Fans gushed over the post and congratulated Aiden.

Alison admitted her ‘worries’ over Aiden now driving (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Well done Aiden your independence starts now. Alison your sleepless nights start now.”

Another wrote: “Wow, doesn’t he look so much like you. Congratulations Aidan.”

A third added: “I’m floored. I really didn’t think he was driving age already. Congrats Aidan!”

Meanwhile, many of Alison’s celeb friends offered their congrats.

Her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby wrote: “Amazing!!!!! And he’s off!”

Ruth Langsford said: “Congrats Aidan….Freedom!”

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway added: “And yours too – no more mummy taxi.”

Alison recently opened up about her bond with her son.

Speaking to Vick Hopes at the BAFTAs, Alison said: “I’ve got my son here today, you know, with this… with working in television and stuff comes sacrifices.

“I haven’t always been there for my son, so this is a wonderful recognition.”

