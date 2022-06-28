First Alison Hammond bagged herself a boyfriend and now she’s got even more exciting news for fans.

The This Morning presenter, 47, is mum to 17-year-old son, Aidan.

On Tuesday (June 28), the beloved ITV star shared some happy news about a major life achievement with her followers.

Alison Hammond recently bagged herself a boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond: TV star’s son hits major milestone

Taking to Instagram, Alison shared a picture of Aiden holding a driving test certificate and an L plate.

Read more: This Morning under fire over Alison Hammond’s trip to Dubai

She captioned the heartwarming snap: “Proud Parent Moment!!! He passed, well done Aidan. Your independence starts now.”

Proud Parent Moment!!! He passed, well done Aidan. Your independence starts now.

This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary replied: “Off he goes!”

Fellow ITV Vanessa Feltz also chimed in, saying: “Well done number one son!” while Holly Willoughby added: “Amazing!!!!! And he’s off!”

Meanwhile, Loose Women’s Sunetra Sarker said: “Incredible! Vroom Vroom xxx”.

Fans of Alison also rushed to share their congratulations, with one replying: “Independence? You mean Taxi for when mumma goes partying!! Well done Aidan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison’s secret romance

Elsewhere, it’s been a great year so far for Alison.

The much-loved star recently opened up about being in love and having a boyfriend in her life again.

She had been keeping her romance a secret, but Dermot O’Leary accidentally outed their relationship while on This Morning.

Alison Hammond says her boyfriend ‘worships’ her (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond later went on to reveal a few more details about her boyfriend to Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show.

She told the host they have been seeing each other for 18 months.

Read more: William and Kate to remove kids from limelight following Jubilee

“He’s a lovely man and all I can say is that I’ve had him hidden for a year and a half.

“A year and a half I’ve been with him, and no one knew!” she said. “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.

“What more do you want?!” she added.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.