Alison Hammond reignited the vaccine row on This Morning today (June 4) as she declared: “Let’s just live with the virus.”

The Brummie star made the comments during a segment on overseas travel following the changes to the government’s green list.

Chatting to Juilia Hartley-Brewer, Alison said: “So yeah, we just need to live with it really as far as I’m concerned.

“Let’s live with the virus, right Julia?”

Alison Hammond came under fire on the show today over her views on COVID and the vaccine (Credit: ITV)

So what did This Morning viewers say about Alison’s comments?

This Morning viewers were less than impressed with the host’s comments, with one calling for producers in the gallery to step in.

“If @AlisonHammond thinks she can ‘live with the virus’ let’s hope she never catches it #ignorant,” said one.

One viewer added: “She has had no vaccines but says we should just live with the virus. Totally nuts.”

“Yes Alison – you live with the virus but won’t get vaccinated!!” slammed another.

“Alison the ignoramus off again. Yeah let’s live with it Alison, you won’t even have a vaccine,” said another.

“Let’s live with the virus, Alison. Until it kills a member of your family,” said another.

They added: “Gallery, you need to intervene here. I was just sticking up for Alison, and then you broadcast that. Unbelievable.”

“Yes, Alison you crack on living with the virus in your unvaccinated state relying on the rest of us getting vaccinated to keep the numbers down,” said another.

“Whose idea was it to put her on this platform?” another asked.

Alison “let’s live with the virus”. Who’s idea was it to put her on this platform? 😐 #thismorning — MB (@Doctor_Cr) June 4, 2021

So what did Alison Hammond say about the vaccine?

Speaking to a doctor on the show recently, Alison expressed her fears over getting the vaccine.

She said: “I’m so worried about the vaccine myself because I really don’t want to get a blood clot.

“I’ve been talking about it the whole time, I don’t want to get a blood clot.

“I don’t want to die because I’m really enjoying this job and everything, it’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

It’s getting particularly cruel, this#ThisMorning Having Alison ask vaccination questions I don’t particularly believe in God And it’s like ITV having me present Songs of Praise — Old Edward ™ (@Shy_Teds) June 4, 2021



Did anyone agree with Alison’s viewpoint?

Some viewers did take to Twitter to back up Alison.

One said: “Couldn’t agree more with the debate on this morning.

“We need to learn to live with COVID and can’t spend our entire lives in a lockdown.”

