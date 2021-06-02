ITV show This Morning has been hit with Ofcom complaints following a segment involving TV presenter Beverley Turner.

The media personality clashed with host Dermot O’Leary over vaccines on the ITV daytime show on Monday (May 31).

The row came during a segment which also involved Alison Hammond and Matthew Wright.

What did Beverley Turner say on This Morning?

Beverly, 47, reckons the jab isn’t effective.

She has previously indicated young people would be better off rejecting it.

However, Dermot corrected her after she claimed on the show: “It does not stop you catching or passing on the virus.”

She also suggested the coronavirus vaccine is a “trial drug”.

How did Dermot respond?

A concerned Dermot explained to Beverley that the vaccine does help prevent transmission.

He said to her: “The finest minds of science have – in an extraordinary short amount of time – come up with this vaccine. It’s proven it’s working, statistically. Why are you so cynical?”

Why are you so cynical?

And in responses to her rebuttal that there is ‘no long-term data’, Dermot pointed out humanity cannot afford that “luxury” at the moment.

He continued: “We don’t have a chance to have long-term data because we have this virus that’s killing people around the whole world.”

What have Ofcom said?

The show pulled in 120 Ofcom complaints, according to reports.

However, the vaccine row was not the only part of the programme to come under fire.

Coverage of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ wedding also came in for 27 complaints.

The telly watchdog confirmed 53 people protested against Beverley’s comments.

Meanwhile, Dermot and Matthew attracted 27 complaints for what they had to say.

Writing on Instagram today (Wednesday June 2), Beverley told fans they were wrong for suggesting Dermot owed her apology.

She wrote: “People want representation of their anger and fear.”

ED! has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

