Line of Duty star Gregory Piper – who plays corrupt cop PC Ryan Pilkington – appeared on This Morning today (April 15), and sadly for fans of the show he was giving nothing away.

However, one thing viewers of the ITV daytime show did pick up on was a glaring error host Alison Hammond made during the interview.

And it seems Ted Hastings most certainly won’t be recruiting her into AC-12 any time soon!

Alison Hammond fronted This Morning with Dermot O’Leary today (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning today?

Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary welcomed Gregory to the show and proceeded to quiz him on upcoming storylines.

Alison asked him how far he thought Ryan would go and if he thought the dodgy cop would “actually kill anyone”.

Read more: Martin Compston claims Line of Duty fans may ‘need therapy’ after explosive twist

Of course, as Line of Duty fans will know, Ryan drowned his colleague PC Lisa Patel in episode three.

He was also responsible for the murder of John Corbett in series five.

And, while Gregory didn’t correct Alison, This Morning viewers most certainly did.

PC Ryan Pilkington actor Gregory Piper was interviewed by Alison and Dermot (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Line of Duty baddie PC Ryan Pilkington?

Of course, many This Morning viewers knew that Ryan had already committed murder.

This in turn led some to call out Alison’s “standard of questioning”.

Read more: Alison Hammond slips up as she refers to ‘Prince William’s funeral’ and ‘popular cancers’

Others claimed it was clear she wasn’t a fan of the show, and hadn’t done her research either.

“Alison obvs doesn’t watch as he’s already killed someone in the lake!” said one Line of Duty fan.

Another added: “Alison really needs to do her research before interviews; he’s already killed someone… why is she so unprepared and unprofessional?”

One thing is for sure is your presenter isn’t smart enough to interview Ryan as she asked him if his character would ever kill anyone when he’s already killed 2 that we know of. Probably an idea to do some research first 🤔 — Colin Bagguley (@ColinBagguley74) April 15, 2021

A third commented: “‘Do you think he will kill someone?’ Clearly Alison is not watching Line of Duty.

“She does ask some unprofessional questions at times because she should at least pretend she watches it.”

Another added: “Imagine being interviewed to promote a show you’re on and the hosts ask questions which make it blatantly obvious they don’t watch it.”

“Would help if Alison on @thismorning could research before she interviews on the show… Asking Gregory Piper from Line of Duty if he one day will kill someone?

“Sorry this interview is awkward to watch and she’s clearly not watched Line of Duty?” said another.

Alison: “Do you think he will kill someone?” Everyone watching at home: #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Zh799jtdf6 — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) April 15, 2021

‘I really don’t see the obsession’

Others were in Alison’s camp and admitted that they haven’t seen Line of Duty either – other than on Gogglebox.

One viewer commented: “I’ve literally watched about 8 mins of Line of Duty and that’s only cause it was on Gogglebox I really don’t see the obsession.”

Another agreed: “The only time I’ve watched Line of Duty is on Gogglebox.”

Line of Duty airs at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday (April 18).

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.