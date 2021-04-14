This Morning host Alison Hammond has come under fire from viewers for a couple of gaffes on the show today (April 14).

Alison and Dermot O’Leary are stepping in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week as they enjoy a fortnight off.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes filled their shoes last week – much to the delight of This Morning viewers.

Alison Hammond angered This Morning viewers with a series of gaffes today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Alison Hammond on This Morning today?

Alison came under fire early on today as she spoke about Prince Philip’s funeral this weekend.

However, instead of saying it was the Duke of Edinburgh’s send off, she made a bit of a gaffe while talking about Princes William and Harry being reunited on the day.

Alison said they would come face-to-face at “the funeral of their grandfather Prince William”.

Viewers immediately picked up on the error and called for Alison to apologise for her slip of the tongue.

“Y ou may need to at least add a correction about Prince William’s death @AlisonHammond @radioleary? Excuse me! Do you even understand the words that come out of your mouth?” said one viewer.

Another added: “Prince William became a grandfather but then he died?!”

A third said: “She declared Prince William dead!”

“Did Alison just say Prince William died?!” another shocked viewer asked.

Has Alison forgotten to put her brain in today? #thismorning pic.twitter.com/PL192KJZmU — Fer (@LadyFerny) April 14, 2021

The ‘most popular cancers’

However, that wasn’t all that riled viewers today.

During a phone-in about cancer, they picked up on another slip of the tongue when Alison asked about the warning signs of the “most popular cancers”.

She quickly corrected herself, but that didn’t stop viewers from ranting on Twitter.

“So we’ve now gone from ‘Prince William’s funeral’ to the ‘most popular cancers’. What has this show come to?” questioned one viewer.

“Having called Prince William dead she is now talking about popular cancers. For goodness sake ITV – do something!” another pleaded.

So we’ve now gone from ‘Prince William’s funeral’ to the ‘most popular cancers’. What has this show come to?

“Alison asking a doctor about the most ‘popular’ cancers like they’re biscuits,” another commented.

“I never thought I’d hear the word popular with cancer,” said another.

“The ‘most popular cancers’? Really Alison?!” said another.

“Alison called someone the wrong name yesterday and now she’s said it was Prince William’s funeral on Saturday.. and they got rid of Eamonn and Ruth for her.. okay then,” said another.

‘Really enjoying this week’s show’

However, some think Alison is a breath of fresh air on the ITV morning show.

“I am so glad that Alison and Dermot are back this week, really enjoying this week’s show,” said one fan.

“YAY Alison and Dermot!” exclaimed another happy viewer.

