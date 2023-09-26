Alison Hammond reveals ‘one-stone weight gain’ due to Bake Off

Bake Off host Alison Hammond has seemingly revealed she gained one stone, after indulging in cakes on the set of the show.

Since rising to fame on Big Brother in 2002, Alison has truly been flourishing on our screens for years, even hosting this year’s BAFTAs.

The 48-year-old was recently called out by her co-star Paul Hollywood for making a “big mistake” during the first week of filming, as she revealed she ate everything in sight.

“You [Alison] did make a mistake in the first week and went round and ate everything! You said, ‘I am never doing that ever again’,” he told OK! Magazine.

Alison Hammond joked she gained one stone on The Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison Hammond on Bake Off

She quipped: “I have put on a stone. I couldn’t believe it. I am literally going running tomorrow!”

The star then added: “I am just going to get bigger!”

Alison shredded the pounds back in July 2022, when she cut out sugar to help her lose weight. She weighed 20 stone at her heaviest.

However, the telly star kick-started a new wellbeing routine after her mother sadly died in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Last year, Alison told the Mirror: “Sometimes I look at myself and go, ‘Wow, I am a big girl’. But I like taking up a bit of space. I take a little bit of extra space in the world and I don’t think I’m hurting anyone.”

Alison on having a gastric band

In the past, she has had gastric band surgery and even attempted diets and exercise to lose weight. But the gastric band didn’t work. Alison previously explained: “I laugh about it and make jokes about it but it’s getting serious now. I am over 20 stone, it’s not funny any more. I’ve done diets before. I’ve even had surgery and that’s not worked.”

Speaking about having a gastric band fitted, she said: “It’s actually quite a difficult thing. It just didn’t work for me. I didn’t like the feeling of it. You still feel hungry but you can’t eat.”

The Great British Bake Off starts on September 26 at 8pm.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond reveals ‘best job she’s ever had’

Leave us a comment on the story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.