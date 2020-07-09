Alex Beresford returns to GMB studios for the first time since announcing split from wife Natalia

Alex Beresford returned to the Good Morning Britain studios today (July 9).

It's the first time the weather presenter has been back on set since confirming he'd secretly split from his wife Natalia.

First time back in the @GMB studio. Spent most of my time mixing lotions and potions for the first time. How did I do? 🙈👀😂. pic.twitter.com/kaXLM8h6Rh — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) July 9, 2020

Alex Beresford is back

Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard were delighted to see the star again after lockdown forced him to work from home.

Chuffed to be back, Alex said: "It feels really good to be here in the studio.

"This is probably the first time I've come to London actually since lockdown so it was a bit weird getting on the M4 and travelling up to London.

Alex Beresford returns to GMB following split from wife (Credit: ITV)

"But it feel great to be here and see you guys, see the crew as well and of course Dr Hilary in the corner, who has been amazing."

Alex the joked he'd been struggling a little with his first day back: "I can't get to grips with it all.

"I came in this morning and the first thing I was worried about was makeup – there's no makeup department."

He quipped: "It's the first time I've done my hair in ages!

"I've done a bad job and I'd like to apologies to our makeup department who are fantastic."

GMB star addresses split from wife

Alex split from wife Natalia, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Cruz, last year.

However, they continued living together until two weeks before lockdown meaning the presenter has been living on his own.

The star opened up about the split for the first time last month on the Britain Get Talking podcast.

He said: "I don't want to grow old on my own.

"Life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

Alex added: "It's been a massive learning curve, I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation.

"The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set.

"I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

