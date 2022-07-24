Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers beg for Strike It Lucky and Michael Barrymore return

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow last night saw the comedian join celebrity guests take on the classic game of Strike It Lucky, but fans were divided over the comedian’s hosting skills of the iconic show.

Some fans have now called for Michael Barrymore to come back to the gameshow.

Last night (23 July) saw Alan Carr team up with Richard Arnold and Ranvir Singh, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and wife Jackie as well as Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland as contestants.

The couples battled it out on the revival of Strike It Lucky to win big for charity.

Alan Carr returned to his Epic Gameshow for Strike It Lucky (Credit: ITV)

Bring Barrymore back!

While some fans enjoyed the show, some couldn’t help but wish for the original presenter of the 80s and 90s to come back.

The original Strike It Lucky was presented by Michael Barrymore, and some fans wish he was back on screen.

One fan tweeted: “Sorry Alan Carr you will never ever be has good as Michael Barrymore! @MrBarrymore only 1 presenter can pull off Strike it lucky and that’s Barrymore himself!”

“Like @alancarr but this show personified Michael Barrymore and it’s just not the same! #strikeitlucky,” said another.

A third described Barrymore as being ‘in a separate league’:

I don’t know about you Jodie but……

Ant and Dec, Alan Carr they can all do one

Barrymore was in a different league 😉 — Jason Berkeley (@jay911C2) July 10, 2022

Not all fans disliked Alan Carr’s hosting skills though. Some praised the comedian saying it suited him:

#StrikeItLucky by far the best of the #EpicGameshow formats – just suits Alan Carr more than any other. @ITV should commission a full series of this rather than persist with Epic Gameshow and too many episodes of Bullseye. — Brekkie 🇺🇦 (@Brekkietweets) July 23, 2022

Strike It Lucky welcomed three couples as celebrity guests. (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr made a rookie mistake

Some fans also spotted that Alan Carr wasn’t playing Strike It Lucky right. One eagle-eyed fan tweeted: “Someone tell Alan Carr you are supposed to say ‘what is a hot spot not’. And the audience shout back ‘… a good spot’. When a contestant hits a hot spot !!!!!”

Someone tell Alan Carr you are supposed to say ‘what is a hot spot not’. And the audience shout back ‘… a good spot’. When a contestant hits a hot spot !!!!! @EpicGameshow #epicgameshow #itv #strikeitlucky strike it lucky — Excel TV UK (@BigHitsTV1) July 23, 2022

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow has had mixed reactions before

This isn’t the first time Alan has hosted an updated version of Strike It Lucky, and left viewers nostalgic for Michael Barrymore.

It’s also a trend seen on the other iconic gameshows, with many viewers claiming Alan can’t compete with the original hosts.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow next airs on ITV on Saturday July 30 at 7pm.

