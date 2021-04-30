Alan Carr has been rumoured to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up for years now.

But the comedian, 44, has yet to make his Strictly debut.

However, we all know why now – he’s admitted he’s worried he’d get a bit too excited.

Taking on his podcast, Alan said he’s worried if he danced with Gorka Marquez or Aljaž Škorjanec he’d be unable to control himself.

Well, we can’t say we blame him!

Alan Carr wants to be partnered with a woman on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Alan Carr said about Strictly 2021?

Speaking on Life’s A Beach, he explained why he doesn’t want to be part of Strictly’s first-ever male couple.

He told Strictly alumni Jamie Laing: “I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no.

“Their eyes light up and go ‘oh my god’, and I say no because I’d get a [bleep] on if I danced with Aljaž [Škorjanec] or Gorka [Marquez].”

Hilariously he added that he can even get excited on the bus.

Alan continued: “If I get on a bus, the vibrations make me [bleep]. So doing the Argentine tango, forget it – that’s a sexy dance.”

Despite this candid reluctance, he said he is open to competing with a female partner.

Alan says he is too nervous to dance with hunky Aljaz (Credit: SplashNews)

Alan wants to be taken seriously

In an interview with the Radio Times earlier this year, Alan also said he would only do Strictly if he is taken seriously.

He explained: “They always ask me to do Strictly and I say no because I want to be sexy doing the Argentine tango. I don’t want to be a joke”

He added: “I want to be treated as a serious artiste if I do.”

Gorka with his partner Gemma Atkinson (Credit: SplashNews)

Two same-sex couples for Strictly 2021?

Indeed, 2020 saw Strictly have its first ever same-sex couple.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams wowed judges and viewers alike.

However, they were forced to pull out of the show after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Now it is being reported that Strictly may welcome two same-sex couples for 2021.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Bosses are still looking at all the options but given the positive feedback from last year, they’re seriously considering having two same-sex couples, one male and one female.

“The show has to move forward and viewers loved last year’s series.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.