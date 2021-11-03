Adam Peaty made a heartbreaking confession during an appearance on It Takes Two with Katya Jones last night (November 2).

The Strictly Come Dancing hunk found himself spared after judges decided to send home Loose Women star Judi Love following a tense dance off.

However, Adam has confessed that the ordeal has really hit his confidence.

The star admitted that ending up in the bottom two came as a surprise to him and Katya.

Adam Peaty appeared on It Takes Two with Katya Jones to defend his performance (Credit: BBC)

Adam Peaty makes sad confession about being in the bottom two

“I’m still carrying a bit of baggage from the weekend. It was tough to go to the dance-off because it was so unexpected, I thought you know what, 29, solid,” he said.

However, he’s not letting it get him down completely.

Adam went on to insist that he knows he “deserves” to still be in the competition.

Read more: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse sparks ‘fix’ claims over results show comments

“But it just shows you like with Rhys [Stephenson] last week, no one is safe. I have to find my confidence again now and I do deserve to be here… I think. It’s dancing and I need to breathe.”

How did viewers react to Adam’s admission?

One said: “It was so sad seeing Adam‘s confidence knocked down you could tell he was gutted but he will smash the jive on Saturday. He never should had been in the dance off.”

Another added: “Adam‘s confidence has really been knocked by being in the dance off. So sad to hear that.”

A third said: “Slow ballroom is difficult. He did really well.”

After being up for elimination, Adam is thought to be in serious danger of going home this week.

Bookmakers Coral told The Sun: “Adam has a lucky escape on Saturday and will need to up his game.”

Adam says his confidence has been hit (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Adam and Katya have ‘awkward’ energy

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James has claimed that the “near kiss” incident has caused chaos for Adam and Katya’s chemistry.

She told Buzz Bingo: “Since the miss-kiss with Adam, their routines have looked more about him as a solo dancer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing results: ‘Leaked’ public voting figures reveal most popular couples

“This week he spent a long time at the piano before Katya crawled out. For a dancer who has talent like Adam, that delay in getting into the routine looked curious.”

Judi continued by suggesting she saw some “awkwardness” in Adam and Katya’s Strictly performance together.

“Adam’s solo spots tend to be good,” Judi added. “But when he dances with Katya he now tends to look more awkward. And his ‘passion’ face this week looked more like a man blowing bubbles.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 6 on BBC One at 6.45pm.

Are Adam Peaty and Katya Jones your favourites? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.