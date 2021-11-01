Strictly has found itself embroiled in another “fix” row after a remark made by Motsi Mabuse during the results show.

Loose Women star Judi Love was the fifth celebrity to leave the BBC One show at the weekend.

Following the dance-off, it was up to the judges to make their decision.

Motsi told viewers: “Well I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor.”

She then said: “The decision was made for me, so I have to say that the couple I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

Viewers rushed to social media to suggest that Motsi’s remarks suggested that the show is “rigged”.

Viewers think the Strictly results were ‘fixed’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers claim results show is ‘rigged’

“Did Motsi just say ‘the decision has been made for me?’ A little bit fishy if you ask me,” said one confused viewer.

The decision was made for me, so I have to say that the couple I will be saving is Adam and Katya.

A second tweeted: “The decision was made for me?”

“The decision was made for me… By whom? What did @MOTSI_MABUSE mean by that?!” asked another fan.

Read more: Strictly star Judi Love gives health update as she battles COVID-19

What did Motsi mean when she said “the decision has been made for me”?#Strictly — Doc Blobfish 💚🦀🦞 (@plymuffmartin) October 31, 2021

Oof, Motsi's phrasing there – "the decision was made for me" – isn't gonna help the conspiracies that think the whole thing is fixed 😅 #Strictly — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳🇪🇺 (@swingdownbeat) October 31, 2021

Did Motsi just say “the decision has been made for me”? Little bit fishy if you ask me 👀 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/BwDeTj1ujY — CH (@OfficialCWH) October 31, 2021

A fourth fan tweeted: “The decision was made for me… that’s sus!! So the rumours were true? The producers told the judges to send Judi home and save Adam? #Strictly #Strictly2021”.

“Motsi‘s choice of words was a bit clumsy wasn’t it #Strictly,” said a fifth viewer.

While a sixth added: “Oof, Motsi’s phrasing there – ‘the decision was made for me’ – isn’t gonna help the conspiracies that think the whole thing is fixed Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #Strictly.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for a comment.

Motsi said her decision ‘had been made for her’ during the Strictly results show (Credit: BBC)

BBC faces more ‘fix’ claims

This isn’t the first time the show has faced “fix” accusations this year.

Last week, producers were accused of favouring Judi after she got a free pass to the next round after getting COVID.

Fans were unhappy when Judi was allowed to do the same dance, meaning she had longer to practice.

Despite the controversy, some viewers were heartbroken to see Judi axed.

Read more: Strictly star Dan Walker shows off fake tan fail ahead of live show

“Judi and Graz – what a fab partnership! So fun and you could tell they genuinely didn’t get on I’ll miss her entertaining dances. The Sean Paul samba deserves to go down in #Strictly history,” said one fan.

Another added: “I just love Judi so much, she was ICONIC.”

So what did you make of Motsi’s comments. Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.