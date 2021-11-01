The Strictly Come Dancing results show caused a stir at the weekend, and now the public vote percentages have been leaked.

These percentages show the four most popular couples, who are all said to have collectively claimed 62% of the vote.

Tom and Amy came top of the percentages (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing results: Who came top of the public vote?

According to the Daily Mail – the newspaper the figures were leaked to – there was a surprising couple at the top of the votes.

Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden came top with 19.1% of the votes from last week’s show.

The McFly star is aiming to emulate his bandmate Harry Judd, who won the competition in 2009.

Second was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovani Pernice.

According to the report, they scored 18.2% of the public vote.

Rose and Gio were also popular (Credit: BBC)

Who else was on the list?

The next on the list of top four couples who the public voted for was Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

They reportedly scored 16.4% of the public vote.

Interestingly, this pair found themselves in the dreaded dance-off in last night’s results show.

Also in the top four of public vote percentage was John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who scored around 10%.

Judi and Graziano dancing this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Former contestant fix claims

The leak comes after a former contestant claimed that producers now “control” voting on the show.

Julian Clary – who appeared on Strictly in 2004 – said in an interview with The Times that things have changed since he made his way to the final.

He said the introduction of a public vote now gives the producers a way to control the show.

