What’s leaving Acorn TV in April? What’s being added?

Acorn TV has plenty of movies and TV shows on its service, but sadly they don’t all stay forever.

Just as with Netflix, Prime and BritBox, Acorn sometimes takes shows off after a certain period of time.

These services rarely warn customers about what’s being taken off and when – which can be mighty annoying!

As a result, we’ve put together a list of everything being added and taken away from Acorn this April.

Thankfully, not much is being removed. However, who knows, it may just be something you’re in the middle of binging!

So take a look below and hopefully we’ll give you some peace of mind.

There are lots being added and taken off Acorn in April

What is Acorn TV?

Acorn is a streaming service that was first launched in 2011.

The company has actually been selling UK-based television VHS tapes, and later DVDs and Blu-ray disks, since 1994.

However, it changed up as DVDs started to fall out of fashion and it relaunched in 2013 as a streaming service.

As a result, it now offers its subscribers access to many popular and highly acclaimed TV shows, documentaries, and TV movies.

Most come from the UK, however, some content has come from Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Mexico.

What’s being added to Acorn TV in April?

Released April 4

Harry Wild (Acorn TV Original; new eps drop weekly)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

The Good Karma Hospital: Season 4 (Acorn TV Original)

The Straits

Walking Through History: Season 3

Released April 11

Candice Renoir: Season 4

Coming Home

Harry Wild (Acorn Original)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

The Good Karma Hospital: Season 4 (Acorn Original)

Released April 18

Discovering Hamlet

Harry Wild (Acorn Original)

Hidden Assets (Acorn Original)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

Shakespeare – The Legacy

The Good Karma Hospital: Season 4 (Acorn TV Original)

Released April 25

Balthazar: Season 4

Harry Wild (Acorn Original)

Hidden Assets (Acorn Original)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15

Acorn has plenty of original shows to check out (Credit: Acorn TV)

Which shows are being taken off Acorn TV in April?

April 15

McCallum, Season 1 & 2

Rake (Season 3)

April 30

Anna Karenina

Meanwhile, if that’s whet your appetite, we’ve also compiled a similar list for BritBox customers.

