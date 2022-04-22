What’s leaving BritBox in April? What original content is debuting?

There’s plenty on BritBox this April, but what’s leaving this month?

The streaming service has become a big hit with UK viewers thanks to its array of classic and new programming.

It features some of the most beloved TV series that have aired in the UK. It also includes many that were previously taken off-air with nowhere to watch them.

But while lots of shows and movies get added to the service every month, a handful also gets removed.

We’ve put together a list of all the things leaving Britbox before the end of April so you don’t miss out on anything before it’s gone!

Take a look below.

What’s on BritBox and what is leaving the service in April? (Credit: Britbox)

What’s leaving BritBox in April 2022?

April 21

Cats – Andrew Lloyd Webber

Jesus Christ Superstar

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

McQueen: The Story of a Fashion Visionary

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance

Phantom of the Opera: 25th Anniversary Show

Roger Waters: The Wall

April 28

WW1 – The Final hours

April 29

The Game Show Serial Killer: Police Tapes

The Murder of Becky Watts: Police Tapes

The Murder of Rhys Jones: Police Tapes

Who Killed Sharon Birchwood? Police Tapes

April 30

Beast

The Day Shall Come

Detectorists Christmas Special 2015

Late Night Shopping

Raining Stones

Remember Me

Revealed

Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer

Singleton’s Pluck

Slab Boys

Some Voices

True Blue

Wild Rose

With or Without You

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? debuted this month (Credit: BritBox)

What original content is launching?

Meanwhile, there are plenty of shows hitting Britbox this month for your viewing pleasure.

Highly anticipated BritBox Original Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? hit the service on April 14. The three-part adaptation stars High Laurie among an all-star cast.

Based on the iconic 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, it follows Vicar’s son Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) and his adventurous friend, socialite Lady Frances ‘Frankie’ Derwent (Lucy Boynton), as they dig deep into a murder.

Other big names that are featured include Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson.

Original documentary Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted is also arriving on the service.

It maps Gerry Anderson’s previously uncharted journey: from a poverty-stricken childhood to becoming a puppetry pioneer and legendary producer.

