Aaron Francis is swapping royalty for romance in the Love Island villa this summer.

The star has previously worked at some of the biggest parties across the country, including events with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

But who exactly is the man behind the job?

Aaron Francis is entering the Love Island villa this summer (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Who is Aaron Francis? What’s his job?

Aaron is a 24-year-old luxury events host from London.

As part of his job, the reality star has worked alongside a number of famous faces in the past.

In fact, Aaron has even hosted at Beatrice and Eugenie’s weddings.

Speaking about his job, he revealed: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted.

Read more: Love Island star Hugo Hammond leaves viewers gushing as fans react to line-up

“It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

Furthermore, Aaron shared: “I met Stormzy at the Brits – he was jokes! I was hosting the winners’ room in 2020.”

Meanwhile, the star has also taken up modelling in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Francis (@aaronfranciis)

Who has Aaron Francis dated?

Aaron mainly keeps his love life off social media.

However, the Islander did reveal he’s been single for six months.

He said: “I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off.

“Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.”

Has Aaron Francis appeared on TV before?

Yes, the star briefly appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Aaron featured on the show’s sixth series alongside Pete Wicks and Kerry Katona.

He was spotted at the one of the dating mixers during the first episode.

Aaron briefly featured on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Hugo Hammond on Love Island: Hot PE teacher’s dating history ahead of the villa

What has Aaron Francis said about joining Love Island?

Meanwhile, Aaron is looking forward to mingling with his fellow Islanders in the villa.

He revealed: “I’m excited about going in there, seeing the guys and the girls and kind of just the first couple of days, working out all the vibes. If you look at all the previous shows, the dynamics are all completely different.

“There’s different types of people. So yeah I kind of want to get in there and see.”

I’m excited about going in there

But while the star appears completely confident, he previously struggled during his younger years.

Aaron added: “I am into skincare, not many guys are. My skin used to be terrible. I cleared it up at uni and my confidence blew from there.

“Now when girls look at me, I’m not thinking, ‘Ah she’s looking at my dead skin’, I’m thinking, ‘Ah maybe she fancies me.’ It changes the vibe completely!”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.