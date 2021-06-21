Love Island star Hugo Hammond has went down a treat with viewers.

Fans of the popular dating series were thrilled as the upcoming show’s line-up was announced today (June 21).

Among the contestants is Love Island‘s first ever disabled contestant Hugo, 24.

Hugo Hammond praised by Love Island fans

The soon-to-be Islander previously played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Speaking of his disability, he said: “I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot.

“I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

And it appears the hunky PE teacher is a firm favourite with fans.

Commenting on the star, one said: “Hugo is a bit of me.”

Another added: “Think he’s my fave so far.”

Hugo Hammond has proven popular with Love Island fans (Credit: ITV)

A third shared: “Omg that smile.”

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see a teacher on the show.

One posted: “A teacher! Love it.”

A second reacted: “Why don’t my PE teachers look like this?!”

Another said: “Ooh a teacher! Don’t get a lot of those on LI. I bet he’ll be the voice of reason in most situations and the one who gives a lot of and occasionally, the better advice to others.”

A fourth commented: “I suddenly like PE again.”

Faye Winter is among the stars joining Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

How did Love Island fans react to other contestants?

Meanwhile, viewers were quick to give their verdict on the rest of this year’s line-up.

Contestant Chloe Burrows, 25, was likened to a series of famous faces.

One said: “Don’t you think she resembles Sophie Hinchliffe?”

Another added: “Gives me Olivia Attwood vibes.”

A third wrote: “More like Mrs Hinch vibes.”

Furthermore, some viewers claimed Sharon Gaffka, 25, resembles Jacqueline Jossa.

However, others weren’t impressed with the show’s ‘lack of diversity’.

On Twitter, one said: “WHERE IS THE DIVERSITY? If this is ITV’s version of ‘diversity’ we have a long way to go. #LoveIsland.”

A second complained: “Where’s the body diversity at then? Cos they all look the same as they do every year, 6 packs and perfect bodies. We need more bap rolls and beer belly’s #LoveIsland.”

Another added: “Quick question @LoveIsland… What does ‘Diversity’ mean?”

Where’s the body diversity at then? Cos they all look the same as they do every year, 6 packs and perfect bodies, We need more bap rolls and beer belly’s #LoveIsland — felicityyyyy. (@creamcanal5) June 21, 2021

What happened to the body diversity love island promised?? Where is the inclusivity. It’s boring. Every single year is the same type of people what is the point?? #LoveIsland — isobel sutton (@isobelsutton3) June 21, 2021

Looking for the diversity we were promised on Love Island #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OG9Ha54RaJ — Copella (@Guappiana) June 21, 2021

A fourth shared: “Love Island 2021 will be the most diverse ever? Really? There’s definitely no body diversity.”

Nevertheless, some viewers cannot wait for the show to start.

Another shared: “Anyone else excited for the Love Island return? Something that we can watch every night!”

“I cannot tell you how excited I am for this,” a second wrote, adding: “Not being able to go anywhere myself, or being young, free and single; I shall live my life vicariously through some young single fit things.”

