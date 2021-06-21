Love Island Hugo HammondLove Island Hugo Hammond
TV

Love Island star Hugo Hammond leaves viewers gushing as fans react to line-up

The series returns later this month

By Rebecca Calderwood

Love Island star Hugo Hammond has went down a treat with viewers.

Fans of the popular dating series were thrilled as the upcoming show’s line-up was announced today (June 21).

Among the contestants is Love Island‘s first ever disabled contestant Hugo, 24.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Hugo Hammond praised by Love Island fans

The soon-to-be Islander previously played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Speaking of his disability, he said: “I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot.

“I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Read more: Love Island news: Bosses issue trolling warning to fans ahead of new series

And it appears the hunky PE teacher is a firm favourite with fans.

Commenting on the star, one said: “Hugo is a bit of me.”

Another added: “Think he’s my fave so far.”

Hugo Hammond has proven popular with Love Island fans (Credit: ITV)

A third shared: “Omg that smile.”

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see a teacher on the show.

One posted: “A teacher! Love it.”

A second reacted: “Why don’t my PE teachers look like this?!”

Why don’t my PE teachers look like this?!

Another said: “Ooh a teacher! Don’t get a lot of those on LI. I bet he’ll be the voice of reason in most situations and the one who gives a lot of and occasionally, the better advice to others.”

A fourth commented: “I suddenly like PE again.”

Love Island cast 2021
Faye Winter is among the stars joining Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

How did Love Island fans react to other contestants?

Meanwhile, viewers were quick to give their verdict on the rest of this year’s line-up.

Contestant Chloe Burrows, 25, was likened to a series of famous faces.

One said: “Don’t you think she resembles Sophie Hinchliffe?”

Read more: Love Island cast 2021: First contestant revealed as Sharon Gaffka as ITV confirms line-up

Another added: “Gives me Olivia Attwood vibes.”

A third wrote: “More like Mrs Hinch vibes.”

Furthermore, some viewers claimed Sharon Gaffka, 25, resembles Jacqueline Jossa.

However, others weren’t impressed with the show’s ‘lack of diversity’.

On Twitter, one said: “WHERE IS THE DIVERSITY? If this is ITV’s version of ‘diversity’ we have a long way to go. #LoveIsland.”

A second complained: “Where’s the body diversity at then? Cos they all look the same as they do every year, 6 packs and perfect bodies. We need more bap rolls and beer belly’s #LoveIsland.”

Another added: “Quick question @LoveIsland… What does ‘Diversity’ mean?”

A fourth shared: “Love Island 2021 will be the most diverse ever? Really? There’s definitely no body diversity.”

Nevertheless, some viewers cannot wait for the show to start.

Another shared: “Anyone else excited for the Love Island return? Something that we can watch every night!”

“I cannot tell you how excited I am for this,” a second wrote, adding: “Not being able to go anywhere myself, or being young, free and single; I shall live my life vicariously through some young single fit things.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics