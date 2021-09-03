A Question of Sport: Paddy McGuinness on the gracious advice Sue Barker gave him before new job

New A Question of Sport host Paddy McGuinness has revealed the gracious advice predecessor Sue Barker gave him before his debut in the presenting chair tonight (Friday September 3).

Paddy, 48, follows in a long line of legendary presenters of the iconic BBC sports quiz.

Who is joining Paddy McGuinness on Question of Sport?

Alongside Paddy team captains Sam Quek and Ugo Monye also make their debuts.

All together, they take over from Sue, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

So it’s a big deal for the trio, especially when you consider that Sue presented the show for an amazing 24 years.

It’s no wonder Paddy sought her advice.

What did Sue Barker say to Paddy?

He explained to The Express what happened.

Paddy said: “Before [he] was announced I rang Sue up, which was mad because she was at Wimbledon at the time, so I was like, ‘I’m having a catch-up with Sue Barker at Wimbledon.’

“I think the thing for me – having been a guest on the show and seeing how nice she was – effectively, you are coming into a role that she was doing and she was so lovely.

“She gave me some tips of what to do, which is what I have just been doing.”

“You’re going to be fantastic”

Paddy then told the Metro: “She was so lovely, she went through a full thing with me of how she structured her day, gave me some tips on what to do.

“Then when we did our first show, which was a couple of weeks ago, on the way into the studios I rang her again. I said, ‘Right, Sue, I’m on my way to doing the first show today’. She was like, ‘Right. Do this, do that. Good luck, you’re going to be fantastic’.

“For me personally, regardless what anyone says – because as we know in this country, we don’t like any kind of change – as long as she was happy, that was the main thing for me. And she was, she was very supportive.”