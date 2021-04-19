A Place in the Sun is welcoming Lee Juggurnauth to its lineup of presenters when it returns with brand new episodes.

The Channel 4 programme is back for a new series from next week and newcomer Lee will be making his debut.

Lee will be joining the property experts as they work to help house-hunters find the holiday homes of their dreams.

Lee is joining A Place in the Sun’s lineup of presenters (Credit: Jack Margerison/ Channel 4)

A Place in the Sun presenters: Who is newcomer Lee Juggurnauth?

A presenter and property developer, 34-year-old Lee is no stranger to the world of entertainment.

He was previously an artist manager in the music industry, working with acts including Lulu, Billy Ocean and Take That before turning to property.

As a developer, he has worked on properties in the UK, Ibiza and Mauritius.

Lee was previously an artist manager in the music industry (Credit: Jack Margerison/ Channel 4)

What did Lee say about the programme?

Lee said: “I’m so excited to be joining Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun. After recently celebrating its 21st birthday, I’m honoured to be working on such a prestigious show alongside an incredible team.

“I can’t wait to help house hunters turn their dream into a reality.”

For his first assignment, Lee will be heading to Gandia in Spain, where he will help Dabi and Devi.

The city is home to one of the country’s best beaches and is located within commuting distance of Valencia City.

Lee’s first assignment is in the Spanish city of Gandia (Credit: Channel 4)

Will Lee be able to pull out all the stops and assist Dabi and Devi in finding their own slice of Spanish paradise?

Joining him this series are the rest of the team – Jasmine Harman, Jean Johansson, Jonnie Irwin, Danni Menzies, Laura Hamilton, Ben Hillman and Scarlette Douglas.

A Place in the Sun is produced by Freeform Productions. The show airs weekdays at 3pm on Channel 4.

– A run of 30 new episodes will get underway from Monday, April 26 at 3pm.

