365 Days 2 trailer drops and Netflix sequel looks sexier and more controversial than ever

365 Days 2 is airing on Netflix this month as a brand new trailer for the raunchy film has been released.

The first film sparked a huge reaction when it was released in 2020, mainly thanks to its VERY X-rated scenes which left viewers questioning whether the actors were actually having sex for real!

Following its success, Netflix is releasing a sequel and it looks set to be racier than ever.

Laura and Massimo tie the knot! (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days 2 trailer

The second film will see Laura, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, and Massimo, played by Michele Morrone, return and their relationship looks to be hotter than ever.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

However, the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by a couple of things.

First, Massimo’s family ties become an issue while a mysterious man enters Laura’s life to win her heart, at any cost.

The second film will air this month (Credit: Netflix)

What happens in 365 Days 2?

This week, Netflix released a trailer and it’s already got everyone hot under the collar.

The trailer begins with, of course, an intimate scene as Massimo is heard saying: “I’ll do whatever I want with you.”

Laura replies: “No. I will do whatever I want with you. I don’t want to hurt you.”

The trailer then cuts to a scene showing Massimo and Laura tying the knot as they share a kiss while their wedding guests cheer.

The pair’s romance seems to be blossoming by the second but it looks like it won’t last long.

A mysterious man will catch the eye of Laura in the second film (Credit: Netflix)

The trailer shows Laura meeting a mystery man, who seems to be working for Massimo.

She asks him: “How long have you been working for my husband?”

However, the trailer then cuts to a scene where Massimo tells Laura he wants to “protect” her.

She tells him: “This is not protection.”

It seems their relationship starts to hit the rocks, as she’s heard saying: “How could I be so stupid?”

Are Laura and Massimo keeping secrets from each other? (Credit: Netflix)

The trailer then suggests the couple may be keeping “dark secrets” from each other.

And it seems the mystery man could be something to do with it, as a scene shows Laura telling him: “Take me away from here.”

Well, we all know where this is heading…

The trailer shows the pair on a beach together and going jet skiing.

The end of the trailer shows glimpses of Massimo and Laura getting intimate, before the air date is revealed.

When does 365 Days: This Day air on Netflix?

365 Days: This Day will air on April 27 on Netflix.

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

Fans already can’t wait as one person commented: “This is gonna be even better than the last one.”

Another said: “The sequel we didn’t expect but we deserved.”

Will you be watching 365 Days: This Day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.