365 Days 2 trailer drops and Netflix sequel looks sexier and more controversial than ever

365 Days 2 is airing on Netflix this month as a brand new trailer for the raunchy film has been released.
The first film sparked a huge reaction when it was released in 2020, mainly thanks to its VERY X-rated scenes which left viewers questioning whether the actors were actually having sex for real!
Following its success, Netflix is releasing a sequel and it looks set to be racier than ever.
365 Days 2 trailer
The second film will see Laura, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, and Massimo, played by Michele Morrone, return and their relationship looks to be hotter than ever.
However, the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by a couple of things.
First, Massimo’s family ties become an issue while a mysterious man enters Laura’s life to win her heart, at any cost.
What happens in 365 Days 2?
This week, Netflix released a trailer and it’s already got everyone hot under the collar.
The trailer begins with, of course, an intimate scene as Massimo is heard saying: “I’ll do whatever I want with you.”
Laura replies: “No. I will do whatever I want with you. I don’t want to hurt you.”
The trailer then cuts to a scene showing Massimo and Laura tying the knot as they share a kiss while their wedding guests cheer.
The pair’s romance seems to be blossoming by the second but it looks like it won’t last long.
The trailer shows Laura meeting a mystery man, who seems to be working for Massimo.
She asks him: “How long have you been working for my husband?”
However, the trailer then cuts to a scene where Massimo tells Laura he wants to “protect” her.
She tells him: “This is not protection.”
It seems their relationship starts to hit the rocks, as she’s heard saying: “How could I be so stupid?”
The trailer then suggests the couple may be keeping “dark secrets” from each other.
And it seems the mystery man could be something to do with it, as a scene shows Laura telling him: “Take me away from here.”
Well, we all know where this is heading…
The trailer shows the pair on a beach together and going jet skiing.
The end of the trailer shows glimpses of Massimo and Laura getting intimate, before the air date is revealed.
When does 365 Days: This Day air on Netflix?
365 Days: This Day will air on April 27 on Netflix.
Fans already can’t wait as one person commented: “This is gonna be even better than the last one.”
Another said: “The sequel we didn’t expect but we deserved.”
