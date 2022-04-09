Laura smiling and Massimo looking serious in 365 Days 2 trailer
TV

365 Days 2 trailer drops and Netflix sequel looks sexier and more controversial than ever

It's finally here!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

365 Days 2 is airing on Netflix this month as a brand new trailer for the raunchy film has been released.

The first film sparked a huge reaction when it was released in 2020, mainly thanks to its VERY X-rated scenes which left viewers questioning whether the actors were actually having sex for real!

Following its success, Netflix is releasing a sequel and it looks set to be racier than ever.

Laura and Massimo kiss on wedding day in 365 Days 2 trailer
Laura and Massimo tie the knot! (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days 2 trailer

The second film will see Laura, played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, and Massimo, played by Michele Morrone, return and their relationship looks to be hotter than ever.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

However, the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by a couple of things.

First, Massimo’s family ties become an issue while a mysterious man enters Laura’s life to win her heart, at any cost.

Laura and Massimo in 365 Days 2 trailer
The second film will air this month (Credit: Netflix)

What happens in 365 Days 2?

This week, Netflix released a trailer and it’s already got everyone hot under the collar.

The trailer begins with, of course, an intimate scene as Massimo is heard saying: “I’ll do whatever I want with you.”

Laura replies: “No. I will do whatever I want with you. I don’t want to hurt you.”

The trailer then cuts to a scene showing Massimo and Laura tying the knot as they share a kiss while their wedding guests cheer.

The pair’s romance seems to be blossoming by the second but it looks like it won’t last long.

Mystery man in 365 Days 2 trailer
A mysterious man will catch the eye of Laura in the second film (Credit: Netflix)

The trailer shows Laura meeting a mystery man, who seems to be working for Massimo.

She asks him: “How long have you been working for my husband?”

However, the trailer then cuts to a scene where Massimo tells Laura he wants to “protect” her.

She tells him: “This is not protection.”

It seems their relationship starts to hit the rocks, as she’s heard saying: “How could I be so stupid?”

Laura lying on a bed in 365 Days 2 trailer
Are Laura and Massimo keeping secrets from each other? (Credit: Netflix)

The trailer then suggests the couple may be keeping “dark secrets” from each other.

And it seems the mystery man could be something to do with it, as a scene shows Laura telling him: “Take me away from here.”

Well, we all know where this is heading…

The trailer shows the pair on a beach together and going jet skiing.

The end of the trailer shows glimpses of Massimo and Laura getting intimate, before the air date is revealed.

When does 365 Days: This Day air on Netflix?

365 Days: This Day will air on April 27 on Netflix.

Read more: Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?

Fans already can’t wait as one person commented: “This is gonna be even better than the last one.”

Another said: “The sequel we didn’t expect but we deserved.”

Will you be watching 365 Days: This Day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Charley Webb poses in black lace outfit at Inside Soap awards
Emmerdale’s Charley Webb shares cute photo of rarely seen member of family
Joe Swash smiling and with Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash ’so excited’ as he announces ‘family’ news ahead of wedding to Stacey Solomon
Ulrika Jonsson smiling in blue coat
Ulrika Jonsson reveals ‘painful’ health condition which affects love life and ‘intimacy’
The Queen all in pink/Prince Philip during royal engagement
Prince Philip’s ‘secret’ to happy 73-year marriage to the Queen
Meghan Markle and Celia Walden
Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden launches attack on ‘entitled’ Meghan
Stephen Mulhern smiles in striped top at event
Stephen Mulhern fans over the moon as he announces good news after a rough time