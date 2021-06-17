365 Days 2: All you need to know as Simone Susinna joins the cast

Netflix has shared the latest news about 365 Days 2 and it’ll doubtless thrill fans.

Last month, the streaming giant announced the critically-panned movie would be getting not one, but two sequels.

While critics collectively groaned – the show holds 0% on Rotten Tomatoes – fans are over the moon.

Now, Netflix has revealed the latest cast member to join the sequel will be actor Simone Susinna.

He recently cosied up to his hunky co-star Michele Morrone – and the picture caused quite a stir too.

365 Days is getting two sequels (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days 2: Who is Simone Susinna?

Simone is a model and an actor.

He was born on November 14, 1993, in Italy.

He’s a well-known fashion model, who has recently branched out into acting.

Read more: 365 Days viewers are all convinced the actors are having sex for real

His TV career began in 2017 when he was a cast member on the reality show The Island Of The Famous.

He previously dated fellow model Mariana Rodriguez from 2015 to 2017.

Simone will be playing a character named Nacho in 365 Days 2.

However, currently very little is know about his role.

He’ll be joining returning cast members Michele (Massimo) and Anna Maria (Laura).

Hunky Simone joins the cast for the first sequel (Credit: Splash News)

365 Days 2: What do we know about the sequel?

According to Variety, the first sequel will involve a new mystery man attempting to win over Laura – much to Massimo’s despair.

Massimo’s family ties to the mafia will also put additional strain on their relationship.

Read more: 365 Days 2 on Netflix – release date, cast news and more

Excitingly, the two sequels are expected to be even more of a spectacle now that Netflix has more of a say.

The first movie was only acquired by the streaming service, it didn’t help make it.

365 is based on Blanka Lipińska’s book of the same and first premiered on Netflix back in February 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Susinna (@susinnasimone)

What did Michele Morrone and Simone Susinna post on Instagram?

Fans went wild earlier this month (June) when they thought Michele Morrone had come out as gay on social media.

Simone and Michele have become pals on the set of the new movie, and they posted a picture of themselves hanging out.

The model wrapped his arm around Michele as they cosied up together, and he captioned the picture: “I’m a liar.”

After he began trending on Twitter, Michele responded to the rumours.

“This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying: ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone,” he said on Instagram.

“He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.”

“And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out,” he added.

So is Simone in a relationship?

There’s a bit of a question mark over that one.

His last long-term girlfriend was model and reality star Mariana Rodríguez.

Reports suggest they dated for two years and split in 2017.

However, they were seen posing – and kissing – on the red carpet in September 2018.

A quick scroll of his Instagram gives nothing away – but there are plenty of shirtless pics!

For more Netflix content, check out more stories here.

Are you looking forward to a 365 Days sequel? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.