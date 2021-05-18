365 Days 2 on Netflix: Cast, release date and latest news for the sequel

Netflix film 365 Days proved to be a massive hit with viewers and fans have been begging for a sequel ever since it dropped in February of last year.

This controversial erotic Italian-Polish movie stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

The plot centres around the kidnap of sales director Laura (Anna-Maria) by Sicilian Mafioso Massimo (Michele).

Michele gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, and erotic games and discoveries ensue.

The film is believed to be one of the most watched films on Netflix to date.

A 365 Days sequel is coming! (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a 365 Days sequel?

Yes. Finally it has been confirmed that there will be a 365 Days sequel. Even better, there will in fact be two sequels.

And the first one has already begun filming! There will be a 365 Days parts 2 and 3, with Michele and Anna-Maria reprising their roles as Massimo and Laura.

Variety states that the new plot will involve a new mystery man attempting to win over Laura – much to Massimo’s despair.

Massimo’s family ties to the mafia will also put additional strain on their relationship.

The first movie was a Netflix acquisition, and it is understood that Netflix will have greater input on the upcoming sequels.

Michele is now a star thanks to this hit film (Credit: Netflix)

How are the stars reacting to their newfound fame?

Star Michele says the movie has completely changed his life. As he was a little known Italian actor when the film launched.

But within hours of the film being released, he was a headline movie star.

While speaking to Esquire he said: “When Netflix decided to distribute it, I knew it would be good exposure, but I was not expecting all of this. I was not expecting Forbes to be proclaiming it as the most watched film in the history of Netflix.

“You have to understand – the night the film premiered on Netflix, I went to sleep and I had 48k followers [on Instagram]. When I woke up I had 2.1 million.”

Meanwhile, Anna-Maria, seems to be taking her newfound fame in her stride.

Will you be watching the 365 days sequel? (Credit: Netflix)

As she told Prestige Bag News that her grandma always predicted she would be a star one day.

Anna-Maria explained: “Looking back, I thank my lucky stars that sitting around on castings was effective and I was noticed. I remember that my late grandmother, like a prophet, predicted that I would be famous and someone would love me. She said: you’ll see granddaughter you’ll be on people’s languages.”

When will 365 Days 2 come out?

An official release date for 365 Days has yet to be confirmed. But given that production has begun – we predict it will be out very soon indeed!

Why was 365 days so controversial?

365 days was received with widespread controversy for its graphic sexual and violent nature. There were also concerns about consent.

Despite millions watching and many fans demanding sequels – 365 days currently has a 0% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s more, The Daily Beast described it as: “Come for the simulated bumping and grinding, stay for the ridiculous drama, stilted acting, hilarious soundtrack, and laughably offensive ideas about male and female desire.”

Whereas Variety panned the film with: “A vacuous idiot is kidnapped by a hot, rich mafioso and given 365 days to fall in love in this objectionable, ludicrous softcore fantasy.”



There is even a petition on Change.org to have the movie removed from Netflix as activists claim it is glorifying rape and sexual violence.

At the time of publication the petition has over 95,000 signatures.

Sexual assault survivor singer Duffy also wrote a letter demanding that the film be taken off Netflix.

