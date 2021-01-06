24 Hours In Police Custody: Record viewing figures as Victoria Breeden branded a ‘nutter’

24 Hours In Police Custody on Channel 4 attracted its highest-ever ratings after viewers called Victoria Breeden a “nutter”.
The episode – subtitled Black Widow – told the story of a woman from Bury St Edmonds who tried to have her ex-husband killed.
Not only did viewers find it riveting, but they were horrified at her behaviour.
How many people watched 24 Hours In Police Custody on Channel 4?
Channel 4 said that the first in the two-part series attracted 2.9million overnight viewers.
The channel said that it was the show’s biggest overnight audience.
It also attracted more viewers in the younger 16-34-year-old age group.
This bumper audience took to Twitter to comment on Breeden’s alleged murderous intent.
What a brutal 24 hours in police custody, absolute nutter! An the fact CPS were only gonna give him ABH is mental! Clearly attempted murder!
How did viewers react to the programme?
One viewer said on Twitter: “The woman on 24 Hours in Police Custody was a proper certified nutter. Wow.”
Another wrote: “What a brutal 24 hours in police custody, absolute nutter!
“And the fact CPS were only gonna give him ABH is mental! Clearly attempted murder!”
Finally a third said: “24 hours in police custody what a nutter” followed by thee cry-laugh emojis.
What happened to the ex-husband?
Viewers were stunned when Cambridgeshire police dashed to see Rob Parkes to check on his safety.
They also broke the news about his ex-wife.
Completely shocked, he told police: “The past history I’ve got with her… I never thought she would’ve gone this far.”
The police were tipped off when an ex of Breeden’s secretly recorded a conversation between the two.
During the conversation, she offered to pay him to kill Rob.
24 Hours In Police Custody – and the second part of Black Widow – continues next Monday (January 11) at 9pm on Channel 4
