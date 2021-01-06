24 Hours In Police Custody: Record viewing figures as Victoria Breeden branded a ‘nutter’

24 Hours In Police Custody on Channel 4 attracted its highest-ever ratings after viewers called Victoria Breeden a “nutter”.

The episode – subtitled Black Widow – told the story of a woman from Bury St Edmonds who tried to have her ex-husband killed.

Not only did viewers find it riveting, but they were horrified at her behaviour.

Viewers were horrified (Credit: Channel 4)

How many people watched 24 Hours In Police Custody on Channel 4?

Channel 4 said that the first in the two-part series attracted 2.9million overnight viewers.

The channel said that it was the show’s biggest overnight audience.

It also attracted more viewers in the younger 16-34-year-old age group.

This bumper audience took to Twitter to comment on Breeden’s alleged murderous intent.

What a brutal 24 hours in police custody, absolute nutter! An the fact CPS were only gonna give him ABH is mental! Clearly attempted murder! — Jodie (@jodiejerrett) January 9, 2015

How did viewers react to the programme?

One viewer said on Twitter: “The woman on 24 Hours in Police Custody was a proper certified nutter. Wow.”

Another wrote: “What a brutal 24 hours in police custody, absolute nutter!

“And the fact CPS were only gonna give him ABH is mental! Clearly attempted murder!”

Finally a third said: “24 hours in police custody what a nutter” followed by thee cry-laugh emojis.

Rob was shocked when he heard the news (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to the ex-husband?

Viewers were stunned when Cambridgeshire police dashed to see Rob Parkes to check on his safety.

They also broke the news about his ex-wife.

Completely shocked, he told police: “The past history I’ve got with her… I never thought she would’ve gone this far.”

The police were tipped off when an ex of Breeden’s secretly recorded a conversation between the two.

During the conversation, she offered to pay him to kill Rob.

24 Hours In Police Custody – and the second part of Black Widow – continues next Monday (January 11) at 9pm on Channel 4

