24 Hours In Police Custody returns tonight (Monday January 4) for a two-part special centred on Victoria Breeden and her ex-husband.

The award-winning Channel 4 show will document a real-life crime, dubbed ‘Black Widow’ that grabbed the headlines last year.

One police officer said of the case: “In all my career I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Victoria Breeden in custody (Credit: Channel 4)

What is 24 Hours In Police Custody about?

Throughout nine series it has primarily followed Bedfordshire Police as officers investigate cases in Luton.

It documents the time spent by suspects inside the police station.

During their stay at the station, police officers then try to get to the bottom of their suspected crimes.

During its run, some episodes have also featured stories from Cambridgeshire Police.

One of the investigating officers (Credit: Channel 4)

What is tonight’s episode all about?

Tonight’s two-part special promises a gripping police investigation.

Victoria Breeden is allegedly plotting to have her ex-husband killed.

It all kicks off after a man hands Cambridgeshire Police a secretly recorded conversation between Victoria and another man.

In it, she offers to pay him to have her ex-husband murdered.

The Cambridge Police then have to work out whether this was a genuine threat or not.

How does Victoria Breeden’s ex-husband react to the news?

In shocking scenes, detectives dash to see Rob to check on his safety, and break the news about his ex-wife.

He is told: “On Tuesday night we had someone attend the police station with a recording basically stating that it was a recording of Victoria and another person conspiring to murder someone.

“The content of that recording is directed towards yourself.”

Visibly shocked Rob says: “The past history I’ve got with her… I never thought she would’ve gone this far.”

Victoria’s dating profile (Credit: Channel 4)

Dating history investigation

DS Mike Barnshaw is tasked with getting to the bottom of the case.

The suspect, 39-year-old Victoria, had been using a dating site.

And, while Breeden is in custody, the police decide to investigate her dating history to see if there are any links or similar stories.

DS Barnshaw says in the episode says that “in all my career I’ve never experienced anything like this”.

24 Hours In Police Custody is on tonight (Monday January 4) at 9pm on Channel 4

