24 Hours in Police Custody: Adam White’s ‘would-be burglars to sue’ over their injuries?

24 Hours in Police Custody “hero” Adam White has received widespread support since his shocking case was shown on the programme earlier this week.

Now, however, it appears things have taken a turn for the worst.

It’s been claimed that the would-be burglars Adam chased are allegedly looking to sue over their injuries.

Adam was sentenced to 22 months in prison

What happened to Adam White on 24 Hours in Police Custody?

Earlier this week, an episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody got the country talking.

The episode featured the case of Adam White, a father-of-two from Leighton Buzzard.

Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25 years old, were allegedly armed with bolt cutters and a crowbar when they targeted Adam’s home in 2019.

Adam chased Benford and Paul, who were said to be on a stolen motorcycle, in his Mercedes 4×4, forcing them off the road.

The would-be burglars suffered injuries as a result of the crash, including broken bones and a fractured skull.

Adam was arrested following the incident and sentenced to 22 months in prison. It is believed that he served seven months.

However, Benford and Paul avoided jail time, despite reportedly attempting to rob Adam’s house.

Instead, they were handed suspended sentences and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

Viewers were outraged over the incident.

Would-be burglars looking to sue?

Would-be burglars looking to sue?

Since the shocking case, it has now been reported that the pair are allegedly looking to sue for their injuries.

According to Adam’s wife, Lindsay, they are allegedly looking to sue Adam’s car insurers for £1,000,000.

Adam reportedly spent £50k on legal fees. He also reportedly lost his job.

His wife, Lindsay, also sadly claimed that she had to get an abortion as they could not afford another child following such a huge loss in income.

“It took everything, including our child and they [the burglars] will get a payout,” she alleged to the Mirror.

“I think they do it because they can, maybe they don’t want to work, maybe they just want to steal their way through life.

“If Adam hadn’t gone out, I believe nothing would have happened, they wouldn’t have been caught.”

Viewers show their support

Viewers show their support

However, in more positive news for Adam and Lindsay, their plight has seen thousands of viewers show their support.

Earlier this week, following the episode’s broadcast, a GoFundMe page was set up for the couple.

The aim of the GoFundMe page is to raise enough to give Adam back the reported £50k he spent on legal fees.

Within days the fundraiser has smashed the initial target of £50k.

At the time of writing, over £151k has been raised for Adam in the wake of his episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

