DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has confessed that he is making efforts to raise his youngest son differently to his grown-up children.

Nick has three grown-up children from previous relationships. However, he raised them during the height of his career and so wasn’t as hands-on as he would have liked to be.

But now he’s been given a second chance at being a dad at 60 years old with his eight-year-old son Eddie.

Sharing his frustration with his past choices, the DIY SOS host told The Mirror that he’s “not sure he got it right” with his older children.

Nick Knowles opens up about his dad regrets

“I was probably away too much. So I’m making a greater effort now with my eight-year-old,” he said.

Nick went on to say that even when he’s working he makes sure to find ways to fulfill his daddy duties.

“I’ve been away filming since August. But all the time I was away we had Zoom calls, saying hi, telling him where I was, sending pictures, him sending me messages as well, and seeing him as soon as I could, even though I’ve only had a few days back between each trip.”

Nick added that having such a young son at his age has helped him to grow in ways he hadn’t expected.

He continued: “Having an eight-year-old son at the age of 60 is the most wonderful thing in the world. It keeps you young, makes you see the world through new eyes.”

Nick shares his youngest son with his second wife Jessica Knowles. They met in 2009 and then tied the knot in Rome in September 2012.

Sadly their romance didn’t last. Nick and Jessica announced they were separating in January 2016.

In October 2019, Nick spoke about his family as he opened up about embarking on a quieter life as he gets older.

“Home life is good. I never talk or comment on my private life, but I am happy. I’m living where I want to live in the world with a simpler life now,” he told OK! Magazine.

“I absolutely love my time with all my kids,” he added.

“They have all got a great sense of humour. Eddie loves noticing the rainbow colours in a puddle. And it’s nice for me to take the time to stop and look at it, too.”

Nick’s COVID struggle

Late last year Nick revealed his battle with long COVID had left him short of breath.

And it seems he reckons his determination to get back to normality after his illness may have gone against him.

He said during an appearance on Lorraine in November 2021: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown.

“Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and exercise too soon after COVID can cause you problems.”

