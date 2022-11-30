A man who appeared in 24 Hours In Police Custody earlier this week has admitted he has been ‘heartbroken’ by the response from viewers.

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in prison after he was found guilty of GBH.

But his case sparked outrage from viewers – as the offence came as he pursued two men on a motorbike who attempted to break in to his Bedfordshire home.

They were left in a critical condition after Adam lost control of his Mercedes car and all three crashed.

However, while electrician Adam was convicted, the would-be burglars haven’t spent any time behind bars.

Instead, Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul both received fully suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service.

But viewers were furious the CPS decided to prosecute Adam.

24 Hours In Police Custody aftermath

The 34-year-old addressed the overwhelming social media reaction he has encountered to Monday’s (November 28) show on Twitter after the programme.

He also tweeted a video clip yesterday (Tuesday November 29) evening that showed him and his wife Lindsay reflecting on the case.

It is believed they have subsequently moved away from the Eggington area near Leighton Buzzard.

Acknowledging support from viewers who felt charges should have been dropped, Adam wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your kind words and heartfelt sympathy. We have been through an awful lot.

“It was hard seeing this on TV. And with all the messages I’ve received it has been amazing and very emotional.

“I honestly cant believe the public is behind me.”

‘It honestly breaks my heart’

Adam’s initial tweet garnered thousands and thousands of likes, suggesting users sympathised with him.

He subsequently added: “This is unreal, the support from everyone.”

Additionally, Adam admitted to being greatly moved by a GoFundMe appeal set up to support the dad-of-two and his family.

He continued: “My wife has just told me some people have set up a GoFundMe, and it honestly breaks my heart. Thank you, everyone from the bottom of my heart, I’m lost for words.”

‘Adam was the victim’

During the episode, Adam said at the time of filming he considered himself a “victim”, a position many viewers agreed with.

“Yes, I took the law into my own hands,” he said.

Adam continued: “Why come out and intend to cause disruption to people’s lives and what they work hard for? It’s not fair.

“I’m an electrician by trade and I’ve got a garage with thousands of pounds worth of tools.

I feel bad these guys got hurt but I don’t believe it was my fault.

“I didn’t know what they had taken, and I’m being treated like a criminal. It’s not me.

“I feel bad these guys got hurt but I don’t believe it was my fault.”

And Lindsay added in the clip that followed yesterday on social media: “He was a victim who was just trying to protect his family.”

We have decided to do a little video to give our appreciation and how humbled we are with the public support from everyone. Thank you all so much love for everyone. Thank you Adam & Lindsay#24hoursinpolicecustody #adamwhite @ninnins2022 @TattooedAndBald pic.twitter.com/NLNQRgwHeP — Adam White (@WhitePropertyS1) November 29, 2022

‘My wife has been my rock’

Adam also expressed his regret following the broadcast.

He tweeted: “It was wrong to leave my house and get in the car. God forbid any public would have been there. I don’t think I could have dealt with that.

“Thank God the riders are alive and I am home now. This has been a lesson I will learn from and never forget. Thank you.”

Adam White is at home with his wife when two men attempt to break into his property. Having spotted them on his home surveillance system, he gets into his car and pursues them. His wife dials 999.#24HoursinPoliceCustody…are you watching? pic.twitter.com/pnkcYjKRub — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) November 28, 2022

Explaining the conditions attached to not being in jail, he told another user: “I am home now but I have to remain on a licence until 2024 unfortunately.

“But the main thing is that I get to sleep in the same bed as my wife. She has been my rock.”

24 Hours In Police Custody next airs on Channel 4 on Monday December 5 at 9pm.

