22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford shares pride as son Luke comes out as gay on show

Sue Radford has revealed that she is “incredibly proud” of her son Luke, following his decision to come out as gay on 22 Kids and Counting.

The 21-year-old son of Sue and husband Noel is set to open up about his sexuality on their Channel 5 show.

Ahead of the scene, Sue has shared her pride over the “emotional” episode.

22 Kids and Counting: Sue shares her pride over son Luke

The family returned to Channel 5 with their popular series last night (January 5).

Luke’s emotional scene will air during next week’s show.

Speaking to The Sun, Sue revealed that she hopes the scene will help others in similar situations.

I am very proud of him for doing this

The mum-of-22 said: “It is an emotional and strong episode, but I think it will help others going through the same thing with their parents.

“When he told me, I told him I already knew. As a mum you just know, but you can’t force them to come out.

“I am very proud of him for doing this.”

Luke Radford comes out as gay on 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: Channel 5)

It isn’t the first time Luke has openly discussed his sexuality.

Last year, the 21-year-old revealed that he was bisexual in an Instagram post online.

At the time, Luke explained that he began questioning who he was at the age of 17.

He went on: “At the age of 20 I fully come to terms with who I am. I’m bisexual. That’s me. My core. The part that makes my function the way I do.

“This post will help me push myself to be more comfortable with who I am and hopefully get me to where I need to go mentally.

“To all those who support us I can’t thank you enough and to all those who look down on us, I wish your ignorance clears soon.”

Sue and Noel Radford share 22 children (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened on 22 Kids and Counting?

During last night’s episode, viewers watched on as Sue and Noel contemplated having another child.

Noel admitted on the show: “I get mixed feelings. It’s a nice feeling to think Heidi’s the last. We can get on, just enjoy our lives, happy with what we’ve got you know with our 22 kids that’s it.

“But then you get other feelings, that you’re never going to have that feeling again that a newborn is in the house that’s ours.

He went on: “There’s not much family planning going on, you just never know.”

It comes after Sue was forced to defend her family after fans accused them of “flaunting” their wealth.

