22 Kids & Counting returns to Channel 5 tonight (Wednesday January 5) for a second series, and viewers have a chance to check-in with the enormous brood to see how they’re getting on.

But having such a large family has logistical problems – so how many bedrooms does the family sleep in?

Sue Radford with one of her youngest children (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is in 22 Kids & Counting?

Sue and Noel Radford – 46 and 50 respectively – have just carried on having kids.

And this documentary shows what life is like at the family home.

In one scene, we see Noel prepare a weekend fry-up for the whole family.

It’s revealed that it takes three packs of bacon, 48 sausages, two-dozen eggs, two tubs of mushrooms, 4kg of beans and tomatoes, two loaves of bread and eight litres of juice to feed the lot of them.

That comes to around £50.

Noel and his brood (Credit: Channel 5)

How much does it cost to keep 19 kids under one roof?

Narrator Sally Lindsay then explains how much it might cost to keep a family of 19, plus a grandchild.

Three of Sue and Noel’s kids are grown up and now live away from home.

But that still leaves 19 mouths to feed, ranging from toddlers to teenagers.

Sally explains that on average it costs approximately £8,000 to keep one child.

So times that by 19 and you get… an unconfirmed but whopping £152,000.

The Radford family on a day out (Credit: Channel 5)

How many bedrooms do the Radfords have?

When it comes to who sleeps where, we see how Sue and Noel cope with sorting clothes, getting the kids ready for a day at the park and other excursions.

The couple bought a 10-bedroom house in the Lancashire town of Morecambe in 2004.

That means distributing the whole family into these 10 bedrooms – bedrooms that often Noel has decorated himself.