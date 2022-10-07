What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain? Was it used for science? Where is it now?

Following Jeffrey Dahmer’s death, the serial killer’s body was cremated WITHOUT his brain.

His brain was reserved in a jar of formaldehyde at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in Madison.

So what did they plan to do with his brain? And where is it now?

It turned out that Jeffrey’s parents had opposing plans on what to do their son’s brain.

And, after a bitter feud between the pair, Jeffrey’s brain was held in limbo for a while.

Eventually the disagreement was taken to court and the judge made the final ruling over what to do with the serial killer’s brain.

So what happened to Jeffrey Dahmer‘s brain? Was it used for science and where is it now?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain was not cremated with the rest of his body (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s body was cremated on September 18 1995.

Half of his ashes went to his mother, Joyce, and the other half went to his father, Lionel.

Joyce and Lionel Dahmer got a divorce in the late 1970s, after constantly bickering and fighting with each other throughout Jeffrey’s childhood.

Even after their son was murdered in prison by Christopher Scarver, the former couple could not repair their turbulent relationship.

The serial killer’s parents could not agree on what to do with Jeffrey’s brain.

What did Jeffrey Dahmer’s parents want to do with his brain?

According to The Washington Post, Jeffrey Dahmer’s mother desperately wanted her son’s brain examined and used for science.

Joyce requested that her son’s brain be reserved in the hopes of having it studied by scientists at Frenso State University in California.

She wanted to determine if biological factors influenced his violent actions.

Joyce said: “I want something useful to come from the nightmare.”

She also explained that it was what her son, Jeffrey, would have wanted.

She claimed: “Jeff always said that if he could be of any help, he wanted to do whatever he could.”

Jeffrey Dahmer also believed that his urged to kill and cannibalise 17 innocent victims was biological.

According to CBS News, the serial killer said during his sentence: “I hated no one.

“I knew I was sick or evil or both.

“Now I believe I was sick.”

However, Jeffrey’s father, Lionel, had other plans for Jeffrey’s brain.

Lionel wanted to cremate the brain because he wished to “put his son’s actions behind him”.

He claimed that he wanted to destroy his brain so that he could move on from his son’s horrific past.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain was eventually cremated (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain now? Was it used for science?

The warring parents eventually went to the Wisconsin state court about what to do with Jeffrey’s brain.

Joyce and Lionel both argued their case to a judge.

On December 13 1995, a judge eventually ordered Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain to be cremated.

According to the Los Angeles Times: “Columbia County Circuit Judge Daniel George made his ruling during an hour-long hearing to decide what to do with the brain.”

As a result, the scientists at Fresno State were not able to study Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain.

Read more: Was Jeffrey Dahmer’s hernia operation to blame for his violent criminal behaviour?

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Are you watching Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.