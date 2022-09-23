Who killed Jeffrey Dahmer and where is murderer Christopher Scarver now?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story retells the story of the serial killer and describes how he met his grisly end at the hands of Christopher Scarver.

Christopher Scarver was a convicted felon who beat the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer to death while in prison.

After Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced to 15 life terms in prison, so the serial killer knew he would die incarcerated.

But it took two years and two attempts for someone to end the Milwaukee Monster’s life behind bars.

So who was Jeffrey Dahmer’s killer Christopher Scarver and where is he know?

How did the ‘Milwaukee Monster’ die?

Jeffrey Dahmer was an infamous serial killer, who murdered and dismembered 17 innocent boys and men.

In July 1991, the Milwaukee Monster was finally arrested for his horrific crimes and he was sentenced to 15 life terms.

After his trial, Jeffrey was set to serve his sentence at Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

But, the serial killer’s safety became a major concern for the prison staff.

The authorities believed the convicts thought killing him might earn them an “honoured place in the prison world”.

So Jeffrey spent his first year in prison under protective isolation and he had to be shackled when he wasn’t in his cell.

After his first year in prison, the authorities deemed it safe for Jeffrey to have more freedom and interactions with the other inmates.

But his time in prison with the other criminals wasn’t easy.

In July 1992, one of Jeffrey’s inmates attempted to take the serial killer’s life.

An inmate took a homemade plastic knife and unsuccessfully tried to slash Jeffrey’s throat.

The prison guards jumped in before things escalated any further.

Two years later, another inmate attempted to murder the serial killer and this time they were successful.

Christopher Scarver beat Jeffrey Dahmer to death in prison on November 28 1994.

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer’s killer?

Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered by his inmate Christopher Scarver.

At the time, Christopher was serving a 25-year-sentence for an armed robbery-turned-murder.

It was reported that Christopher began drinking and hearing voices calling him “the chosen one” after he was fired from his job.

Christopher then returned to his old work place and demanded money from his manager.

But when his manager refused to give him any money, Christopher shot him three times and ended up in jail.

When Jeffrey was sent to the same prison, Christopher became unnerved by Jeffrey’s behaviour.

According to Christopher Scarver, Jeffrey would tell jokes and taunt his inmates.

He claimed that the serial killer would also use ketchup to make prison food look like severed limbs – disgusting considering Jeffrey ate his victims.

Christopher told the New York Times: “He crossed the line with some people.

“Some people who are in prison are repentant – but he was not one of them.”

How did Christopher Scarver kill Jeffrey Dahmer?

In November 1994, Jeffrey was on cleaning duty in the prison’s gym bathrooms with two other prisoners, Jesse Anderson and Christopher Scarver.

When the prison guards left the three alone for 20 minutes, something snapped in Christopher and he bludgeoned Jeffrey to death.

Christopher explained that he grabbed a metal bar from the weight room and confronted Jeffrey about his crimes.

He said: “I asked him if he did those things ’cause I was fiercely disgusted.

“He started looking for the door pretty quick.

“I blocked him.”

Two swings of the bar to Jeffrey’s head was all it took, before the prison guards found Jeffrey lying dead on the floor.

Christopher also beat Jesse Anderson with the same weapon, who was working in a separate room.

Jeffrey was declared dead an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Jesse died two days later after the doctors removed him from life support.

Where is Jeffrey Dahmer’s killer Christopher Scarver now?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s killer, Christopher Scarver, is still in prison serving multiple life sentences.

The multiple murderer has also picked up a surprising new hobby.

The criminal enjoys writing poetry and music compositions.

He even wrote a book called The Child Left Behind in 2015.

