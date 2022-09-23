Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Did Jeffrey Dahmer kill his grandma?

Viewers of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will have seen that the Milwaukee Monster moved in with his grandma for a while.

However, the serial killer got too comfortable in his grandmother’s home and used her basement as a place to dismember his victims.

Jeffrey Dahmer committed a horrifying list of crimes in his grandmother’s house alone.

Understandably perhaps, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story viewers have wondered if the serial killer murdered his own grandma.

So did Jeffrey Dahmer murder his own grandmother?

Evan Peters and Michael Learned play Jeffrey Dahmer and his grandma in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Credit: Netflix)

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer’s grandma?

Jeffrey’s grandma Catherine Jemima Hughes played a significant role in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

When Jeffrey Dahmer went to live with his grandma, her home became a house of horrors…

It’s the scene where he would perform gruesome and disturbing experiments without her knowing.

But did this happen in real life?

Following his military discharge in 1981, Jeffrey was in a downward spiral as he continued to drink heavily and was even arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct.

So his father and stepmother sent him to live with his grandmother Catherine in the hope that she would inspire him to clean up his act.

Initially, Jeffrey seemed to be changing his ways…

He even attended church with his grandma and took on responsibilities around the house.

But by 1987, Jeffrey was back to his disturbing habits.

Jeffrey Dahmer lived with his grandma after he was dropped from the army (Credit: Shutterstock)

Did Jeffrey Dahmer kill his grandma?

No, Jeffrey Dahmer did NOT kill his grandma.

In the series, we saw Jeffrey grow more impatient with his grandma often causing him to lose his temper.

But he didn’t murder Catherine.

However, Jeffrey DID use her home for his violent and murderous crimes.

After Jeffrey murdered his second victim, Steven Turmoi, he took the corpse to his grandma’s house and dismembered the body.

Three additional victims were also murdered and dismembered in his grandma’s basement.

Jeffrey would lure his victims back to Catherine’s house, where he drugged and strangled them.

He would then dismember his victim’s corpses and used parts of their bodies for experiments.

Jeffrey’s grandma was unaware of what was really going on in her basement.

In fact, Catherine was so oblivious that at one point she unknowingly went around shopping with a corpse in the back of her car.

However, she did eventually pick up on the rancid smell in her home.

Eventually she grew tired of her grandson’s late-night antics and the foul smells coming from the basement, so she forced him to move out in 1988.

What happened to Jeffrey’s grandma?

After Catherine told Jeffrey to move out in 1988, he returned just months later and continued his crimes in her basement.

Eventually, the serial killer officially moved out in 1990, after living with his grandmother for around nine years.

Shortly after Jeffrey was sentenced to prison, Catherine died on Christmas Day in 1992 at the age of 88.

Read more: Was Jeffrey Dahmer’s hernia operation to blame for his violent criminal behaviour?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Have you watched Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.