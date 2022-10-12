The Walk-In on ITV: Where is National Action insider Robbie Mullen now?

True crime drama The Walk-In on ITV1 follows National Action member Robbie Mullen as he acts as an insider for HOPE not Hate.

After hearing of the disgusting plans to kill an MP, Robbie decided he couldn’t turn a blind eye anymore.

He turned to Matthew Collins at HOPE not Hate for help.

So, who is the real Robbie Mullen, and where is he now?

Here’s everything you need to know about the true story of Robbie Mullen from The Walk-In…

***Warning: spoilers from The Walk-In ahead***

Andrew Ellis plays Robbie Mullen in The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who is Robbie Mullen?

Robbie Mullen joined the Far Right group National Action in 2015.

A related loner, he was impressed with what he saw of the far right group on social media, and the group offered him a chance of belonging.

But, at the end of 2016 and following the murder of MP Jo Cox, the group was banned and continued underground.

In April 2017, Robbie heard some worrying information that made him question the actions of the Neo-Nazi group.

He reached out to Matthew Collins at HOPE not Hate through an email.

Using a pseudonym, he told him he wanted to leave National Action.

Robbie agreed to acting as an informant for HOPE not Hate and began regularly meeting with Matthew Collins (played by Stephen Graham in the ITV1 drama).

Matthew Collins writes in his blog on HOPE Not Hate: “We were well aware that if our relationship was discovered, Mullen would almost certainly be murdered by the group.”

The real Robbie Mullen, who was an insider at National Action (Credit: Youtube/Joe)

How did Robbie Mullen prevent the murder of MP Rosie Cooper?

In July 2017, Matthew Collins received an urgent message from Robbie Mullen.

Robbie had just heard National Action member Jack Renshaw‘s plans to murder MP Rosie Cooper and also a female police officer.

Robbie knew Jack Renshaw’s plans were serious, and that he was going to act soon.

With the information provided by Robbie, HOPE not Hate acted immediately.

HOPE not Hate were able to make contact with Rosie Cooper who contacted her local police.

On July 4 2017, police arrested Jack Renshaw.

Of course, this now left Robbie in serious danger.

As the informant in what would become a high-profile trial, his life was in grave danger.

Why did he deny witness protection?

Police offered Robbie Mullen a new identity under witness protection, but he refused it.

He took the risk not to go into hiding with support from HOPE not Hate.

Robbie believed he could do more by not hiding his identity.

He wrote on HOPE not Hate that: “If having my story out there can help others avoid the life I got into then it’s no loss to me.”

Robbie Mullen and Matthew Collins now work together at HOPE not Hate (Credit: Youtube/Joe)

Where is Robbie Mullen now?

Robbie Mullen had to officially register as a terrorist in exchange for his immunity from prosecution for being part of a banned organisation.

After the trial, Robbie was unable to find employment as he consistently failed background checks due to his status as a terrorist.

He recently told The Mirror that he continues to have run-ins with security forces.

He was recently removed from his accommodation on the technicality that he is a terrorist.

Robbie now works for Hope not Hate with their Director of Education.

He also produces materials to support teachers and young people.

He uses his knowledge to stop vulnerable young people like him from being attracted to the far right mindset.

MP Rosie Cooper, the MP whose murder Robbie was able to prevent, thanked Robbie in a statement after the trial of Jack Renshaw.

She wrote: “I also wish to thank Robbie Mullen, whose bravery saved my life.”

