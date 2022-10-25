Libby Squire murder: The witnesses who tried to help before her death

Shortly before the murder of Libby Squire, many witnesses claimed that they encountered the student roaming the streets near her home.

People desperately tried to help the young girl in her final hours, as she was found sobbing and looked disorientated.

The witnesses’ statements were read out in court, describing how they tried to help Libby just before she disappeared.

The murder of the student is now the subject of a Sky Crime doc Libby Are You Home Yet? – who were the Libby Squire witnesses?

Libby Squire was seen by three witnesses who checked to see if she was okay (Credit: Sky)

Three friends waiting for a taxi in Wellesley Avenue

Three mates were waiting for a taxi in Wellesley Avenue, when they saw Libby Squire get out of a taxi.

This was the same cab that took Libby home from the nightclub, just hours before her tragic death.

The lads noticed that Libby was drunk and stumbling onto the floor.

One of the friends decided to go up to the student and ask if she was okay, but she got up and walked away before they could help.

One of the friends, Leon Caplin, said in court: “She stumbled against a wall and onto the floor. My friend Ollie went to her and asked if she was ok but she got up and started to walk towards Beverley Road. She was struggling to walk in a straight line.”

Ollie also commented: “I saw her fall. The pavement was icy. Jorge and I went over to help her, she managed to get herself up and one of us shouted, ‘Are you alright, love?’. She gestured that she was and walked down the path away from us.”

Libby Squire witnesses: The girl who brought Libby inside her hallway

Hannah Wright lived on Wellesley Avenue and claimed that she found Libby sitting outside her bedroom window at around 11.30pm.

Libby was sobbing and looked ‘distressed’, so Hannah and her two housemates brought her inside and tried to talk to her.

They asked if she had any friends they could call, but instead Libby asked to leave.

Hannah said: “I was watching TV when my attention was turned to a female crying and sobbing – someone distressed. I looked out the window but couldn’t see who was making the noise.

“I went to the front door, opened it and stepped out and could see a female, who was obviously distressed, sat with her back to my window.

Hannah also said: “I brought her into the hallway just inside the front door. I was joined by my two housemates. All three tried to speak to her to see if she needed help, if she had any friends we could call.”

She then said that Libby “asked to go” and they opened the door for her.

Another student at Hull University saw Libby walk in the wrong direction (Credit: Sky)

Libby Squire’s witnesses: The student who saw Libby walk in the wrong direction

Beth Green was also a student at the University of Hull.

Beth had just left the Haworth Arms when she said she saw Libby on Beverley Road, just a few minutes after the men in Wellesley Avenue saw her.

She said: “I saw her near to the cobbles where the entrance is. She was walking towards me, she stumbled on the cobbles so I could tell she was drunk. When she looked up, I noticed that she was crying.

“I asked her if she was ok and she told me she was trying to get to Wellesley Avenue. She was walking in the wrong direction, and I shouted that to her, but she carried on walking, so I wasn’t sure if she heard me.”

Talking on the documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet?, Beth also admitted that she still remembers her encounter with Libby.

She said: “I remember her outfit, I remember the look on her face, I remember her asking me for help. Yeah, I can still remember all of that.”

The woman who saw Libby lying on the pavement

Loren Allen was walking on Beverley Road, and claimed she saw Libby just before midnight.

Loren noticed a girl lying on the floor at a bus stop, who was sobbing and talking to herself.

When Loren asked if she was alright, Libby said that she wanted to go home and started walking towards Endsleigh Centre.

In the trial, she claimed: “I saw a girl at the bus stop near Haworth Street. She was lying on the floor, crying and screaming. She was in a state.

“I was a bit scared at first but crossed the road. She was laid flat out on the floor. I was stood at her feet. I did not notice if she had any injuries, but she was talking to herself and slurring her words.

Loren added: “I asked if she was alright, and she replied that she wanted to go home. She got herself up and sat on a little square wall. I watched her for around five minutes as I was concerned but she got up and walked towards Endsleigh Centre. I started walking in the opposite direction and, when I looked back, I lost sight of her.”

Roland and Alan pulled over to check if Libby was okay (Credit: Sky)

Libby Squire witnesses: The men in the car who pulled over to help

The next witnesses who claimed that they saw Libby Squire were friends Roland Jacobs and Alan Jones.

Roland and Alan were returning from a darts match at Banks Harbour, when they saw Libby on Beverley Road.

Roland said: “I saw a girl laid on the floor. It was snowing that night and there was snow on the floor. She was laid in the snow.”

He then told his friend, Alan, to stop the car, saying: “I wouldn’t want to see my daughter like that.

“I went straight over to her. I didn’t know what to think at the time. She had bloodied knees as if she had fallen down.”

Roland then asked her where her friends were, but he couldn’t understand what she was saying.

He said: “I asked at first if she had a phone so I could call someone to come and get her and she said her friends had it. I asked where they were and I couldn’t understand what she was saying.

“I asked her where she lived and I couldn’t understand her. She went back to the wall.”

Read more: Libby Squire’s mum Lisa wants to meet her killer Pawel Relowicz

Libby Are You Home Yet? will air on Sky Crime on Thursday, October 27.

Are you looking forward to the new Sky Crime documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.