Alex Jones shares sweet selfie to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary

Alex Jones from The One Show has shared a sweet selfie with husband Charlie Thompson to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Mum-of-two Alex, 42, took to social media site Instagram to mark the occasion.

Alex and Charlie - parents to Teddy, two, and baby Kit, born last year - smiled at the camera as they enjoyed a bracing walk outdoors in a rocky landscape.

Wearing a cute green beanie hate, Alex captioned the image: "Happy anniversary to us."

And it wasn't long before many of her 191,900 followers took to the site to congratulate the presenter on the milestone, including some of her celeb pals.

Stacey Dooley simply left a heart emoji, while Ore Oduba said: "Loadsa love you two! Happy anniversary Al xxx."

Alex's One Show co-presenter, Matt Baker - who recently announced his plans to depart from the programme - said: "Happy 4th!! What a day in the castle X Just looking at our coasters still on our bedside tables, lots of love to you both."

Another fan wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you back on The One Show... happy anniversary to you both."

Alex recently revealed when she would be returning to presenting duties on The One Show.

She took to Instagram to tell fans: "For those who are asking when I'm coming back to work...

"I know I said Autumn, but I'm having a lovely time with the boys and wasn't quite ready yet, so... I've decided to go back to the @bbctheoneshow in January after the Christmas break."

Alex is due back in work on Monday, January 7.

