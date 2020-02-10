You can now twin with your dog thanks to Primark's adorable new pet clothing range

High street retailer Primark has updated its doggy clothing collection and it's fair to say pooch owners are going to want every single piece.

Especially as one of the doggy looks comes with a matching human-sized onesie!

With the outfits priced at just £7 each, there's never been a better time to hit the shops and update your four-legged friend's wardrobe.

Primark's unicorn dog onesie is set to fly off the shelves (Credit: Primark)

Pampered pooch owners will love the new rainbow unicorn onesie.

It features pastel shades of pink, blue, purple and yellow, with a fluffy pink tail.

Best of all is the fact that the unicorn horn – as well as its nose and ears – are made from an eye-catching metallic silver fabric.

Elsewhere in the range, Baby Shark fans will love the new bright blue shark outfit, complete with fins, a tail and ferocious-looking teeth.

Dress your pooch up as a shark for walkies (Credit: Primark)

It's sure to catch some admiring glances during walkies!

With April showers fast approaching – and with storm Ciara battering Britain – the new bright yellow doggy raincoat will no doubt prove popular.

It also has a handy hood to keep your pampered pooch dry on those rainy days.

Storm Ciara will be no match for this doggy raincoat (Credit: Primark)

There's also the chance to twin with your dog with another new addition to the range.

The super-cute zebra onesie – which features matching rainbow hair and tail – also comes in human sizes.

One shopper said: "OMG I'm crying!"

"Adorable," said another.

Oh my god, they also have them in large sizes!

"OMG, they also have them in large sizes!" exclaimed another.

The fun doggy outfits are on sale now and come after the success of the store's first clothing range for dogs, which was released last year.

However, as with most things in life, the outfits have attracted a couple of haters.

"They’re dogs not dolls!!!" said one Twitter user.

"Dogs are not people. They are not naked and dogs usually and naturally do not like to be dressed," said another.

We don't know about you but we love them – and we're hoping that the Baby Shark dog outfit gets made into a human-sized onesie soon!

